Go | Best Live Music in Jax this Week

Electronic

Severed+Said, Creep City, ISYA, Golden Clouds – Thursday, January 19

The Walrus | Murray Hill

A showcase of some of the city’s most enthralling experiments in electronica headlined by Severed+Said at The Walrus in Murray Hill. 

Watch | Tickets available at the door | Map 

Singer-Songwriter 

Andy Zipf, Jessica Pounds, Dean Winter, Nathan Kalish – Thursday, January 19 

Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach

A gathering of premier Bold-City-based bards, this month’s Blue Jay Songwriters night features Jessica Pounds, Dean Winter and the Heat frontperson Dean Winter, Nathan Kalish and Andy Zipf. 

Watch | Tickets | Map 

Hip-Hop 

L.O.V.E. Culture – Friday, January 20

The Walrus | Murray Hill 

The city’s most buzzed-about hip-hop collective, L.O.V.E. Culture performs at The Walrus in Murray Hill on Friday. 

Watch | Tickets available at the door | Map 

Rock 

Mo Lowda & the Humble w/ Trash Panda – Friday, January 20 

Jack Rabbits | San Marco 

Philly-based rockers Mo Lowda & the Humble perform at Jack Rabbits with support from popular Atlanta-turned-Jax group, and Shaky Knees fest invitees, Trash Panda on Friday. 

Watch | Tickets | Map 