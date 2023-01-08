Palomino Blond press photo

Go | Best Live Music in Jax this Week

Our weekly Go concert recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org.

For the comprehensive list of this week’s concerts, go to our live music calendar page.

Bayou Soul 

Marc Broussard – Tuesday, January 10

PV Concert Hall | Ponte Vedra 

An adult-contemporary-radio mainstay, Marc Broussard mixes funk, R&B, rock and pop for a fusion that’s been referred to as “Bayou soul.” Broussard plays PV Concert Hall on Tuesday. Soulful folkie Kristopher James opens the show.  

Watch | Tickets | Map

Bluegrass

The Grass Is Dead – Wednesday, January 11 

Café Eleven | St. Augustine 

The Grass Is Dead covers the Grateful Dead — a band famous for their own live covers — but bluegrass style. Fun! Locals Grandpa’s Cough Medicine joins the bill at St. Aug’s Café Eleven on Wednesday. 

Watch | Tickets | Map

Indie Rock 

Bobby Kid – Thursday, January 12 

The Walrus | Murray Hill

A stalwart of the local scene, popular Jax indie rock act Bobby Kid performs at The Walrus with Anna Kellem and Brooke Garwood. 

Watch | Tickets available at the door | Map

Jazz

Michael Feinberg – Friday, January 13

The Jessie | Downtown Jacksonville

Celebrated upright bassist hosts a free workshop and performance as part of the Jazz Discovery Series on Friday at the Jessie Ball duPont nonprofit Center in Downtown Jax. Registration is required. 

Watch | Register | Map

Indie Rock 

Palomino Blond – Friday, January 13

Jack Rabbits | San Marco 

Shoegaze-y Miami rock outfit Palomino Blond brings their brutal, and Iggy Pop-approved, Sunshine State sound to San Marco’s Jack Rabbits on Friday. Smelter and Funeral Homes provide support.

Watch | Tickets | Map