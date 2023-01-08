Go | Best Live Music in Jax this Week

Our weekly Go concert recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org.

For the comprehensive list of this week’s concerts, go to our live music calendar page.

Bayou Soul

Marc Broussard – Tuesday, January 10

PV Concert Hall | Ponte Vedra

An adult-contemporary-radio mainstay, Marc Broussard mixes funk, R&B, rock and pop for a fusion that’s been referred to as “Bayou soul.” Broussard plays PV Concert Hall on Tuesday. Soulful folkie Kristopher James opens the show.

Watch | Tickets | Map

Bluegrass

The Grass Is Dead – Wednesday, January 11

Café Eleven | St. Augustine

The Grass Is Dead covers the Grateful Dead — a band famous for their own live covers — but bluegrass style. Fun! Locals Grandpa’s Cough Medicine joins the bill at St. Aug’s Café Eleven on Wednesday.

Watch | Tickets | Map

Indie Rock

Bobby Kid – Thursday, January 12

The Walrus | Murray Hill

A stalwart of the local scene, popular Jax indie rock act Bobby Kid performs at The Walrus with Anna Kellem and Brooke Garwood.

Watch | Tickets available at the door | Map

Jazz

Michael Feinberg – Friday, January 13

The Jessie | Downtown Jacksonville

Celebrated upright bassist hosts a free workshop and performance as part of the Jazz Discovery Series on Friday at the Jessie Ball duPont nonprofit Center in Downtown Jax. Registration is required.

Watch | Register | Map

Indie Rock

Palomino Blond – Friday, January 13

Jack Rabbits | San Marco

Shoegaze-y Miami rock outfit Palomino Blond brings their brutal, and Iggy Pop-approved, Sunshine State sound to San Marco’s Jack Rabbits on Friday. Smelter and Funeral Homes provide support.

Watch | Tickets | Map