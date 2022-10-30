Go | Best Concerts in Jax this Week

Each week the JME team looks long and hard at the concert calendar to identify the best shows in Jacksonville. Our weekly Go recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org.
For the comprehensive list of this week’s shows, go to our calendar page.
Bedroom Pop
Beabadoobee – Tuesday, November 1
Underbelly | Downtown Jacksonville
The singer and guitarist, Filipina-British artist Beabadoobee is a star on the rise in the independent music world. Her latest, the stylish collection of nostalgic pop, Beatopia, received rave reviews. She plays Underbelly on Tuesday.
Rock
Fortune Child – Thursday, November 3
Jack Rabbits | San Marco
Popular local rock band Fortune Child headlines a night of music at San Marco’s Jack Rabbits.
Electronic
Boombox Cartel – Thursday, November 3
Myth Nightclub | Downtown Jacksonville
LA-by-way-of-Mexico DJ and songwriter Americo Garcia drops into Myth Nightclub on Thursday.
Various
Jacksonville PorchFest – Saturday, November 5
Various Locations | Historic Springfield
PorchFest returns to Springfield. Check out our interactive guide to this year’s event to dig in deep on all the artists and venues.