Go | The Best Concerts in Jax this Week

Each week the JME team looks long and hard at the concert calendar to identify the best shows in Jacksonville. Our weekly Go recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org.

There are a ton of household-name acts visiting the First Coast this week. Here’s the rundown of what JME contributors want to see and hear in and around Jacksonville.

Virtuosity

Victor Wooten & Steve Bailey – Wednesday, October 5

Ponte Vedra Concert Hall | Ponte Vedra

Ace of the bass guitar Victor Wooten teams with fellow six-string fretless phenom Steve Bailey and drummer Derico Watson for Bass Extremes, a master class of low-end exploration at the PV Concert Hall. 

Indie Rock 

The War On Drugs – Thursday, October 6 

The Amp | St. Augustine

Since releasing their breakout, critically lauded full-length, Lost in a Dream, in 2014, Philadelphia’s The War On Drugs is one of the most commercially successful indie rock acts of the last decade. The group plays the St. Augustine Amphitheatre on Thursday. 

Country 

Zac Brown Band – Friday, October 7 

Daily’s Place | Downtown Jacksonville

Wildly popular country and pop act  Zac Brown Band performs tunes from their catalog of feel-good earworms at Daily’s Place on Friday. 

Sludge 

Melvins – Sunday, October 9 

Jack Rabbits | San Marco 

Pioneers of sludge metal, the iconic Melvins continue to bring the noise, even as they round out their fourth decade as a band. The trio plays Jack Rabbits on Sunday. 

