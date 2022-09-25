Go | The Best Concerts of the Week in and Around Jax

Each week the JME team looks long and hard at the concert calendar to identify the best shows in Jacksonville. Our weekly Go recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org.

Of note: Sing Out Loud, the month-long St. Augustine-based music festival continues this week. To dig in deeper on this year’s festival, consult our interactive guide to this year’s Sing Out Loud.

Here’s the rundown of what JME contributors want to see and hear in and around Jacksonville this week.

Indie

Barns Courtney – Tuesday, September 27

Jack Rabbits | San Marco

British indie artist Barns Courtney has earned quite the global following. He’ll perform at Jack Rabbits in San Marco on Tuesday night.

Watch | Tickets | Map

R&B/Soul/Funk

Earth, Wind & Fire – Tuesday, September 27

The Amp | St. Augustine

Earth, Wind & Fire’s influence on contemporary music is profound and undeniably elemental to the progression and fusion of American musical styles. The legendary group visits the St. Augustine Amphitheatre on Tuesday.

Watch | Tickets | Map

Indie-Pop

Lucius – Friday, September 30

Backyard Stage | St. Augustine

All good (and FREE) things must come to an end, and Sing Out Loud wraps up a month of music with indie-pop quartet Lucius on the Backyard Stage of The Amp on Friday.

Watch | FREE | Map

Classical

Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No. 1 – Friday September 30 & Saturday, October 1

Jacoby Symphony Hall | Downtown Jacksonville

The Jacksonville Symphony is back for another season, performing works by Shostakovich, Stravinsky, and Tchaikovsky with pianist Tianxu An on Friday and Saturday.

Watch | Tickets | Map