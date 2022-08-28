Go | The Best Concerts in Jax this Week

Each week the JME team looks long and hard at the concert calendar to identify the best shows in Jacksonville. Our weekly Go recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org.
Here’s the rundown of what JME contributors want to see and hear in and around Jacksonville this week.
Hip-Hop
$uicideboy$ – Thursday, September 1
Daily’s Place | Downtown Jacksonville
New Orleans hip-hop duo $uicideboy$ perform at Daily’s Place amphitheater in Downtown Jacksonville with Maxo Kream, Ski Mask the Slump God and Snot on Thursday.
Bluegrass
Serene Green – Friday, September 2
Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach
Hailing from northern Pennsylvania, Serene Green brings their potent and harmonious bluegrass to Blue Jay Listening Room in Jax Beach on Friday.
Classic Rock
Rod Stewart – Friday, September 2
Daily’s Place | Downtown Jacksonville
Faces frontman turned pop icon Rod Stewart brings his laundry list of hits to Daily’s Place in Downtown Jax on Friday.
Metal
Fulci – Saturday, September 3
Archetype | Riverside
Italian death metal outfit Fulci performs at west Riverside venue Archetype on Saturday.
Roots/Reggae
Dispatch & O.A.R. – Sunday, September 4
The Amp | St. Augustine
Two indie-roots acts from the Northeast who came of age in the late-90s early 2000s. Dispatch and O.A.R. perform at The Amp in St. Augustine on Sunday.
Psych-Pop
Spaceface – Sunday, September 4
The Walrus | Murray Hill
Memphis-based psych-pop outfit Spaceface plays The Walrus in Murray Hill on Sunday.