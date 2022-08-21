Go | The Best Concerts of the Week in Jax

Each week the JME team looks long and hard at the concert calendar to identify the best shows in Jacksonville. Our weekly Go recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org.

Here’s the rundown of what JME contributors want to see and hear in and around Jacksonville this week.

Post-Punk

Glove – Thursday, August 25

Jack Rabbits | San Marco

Tampa darkwave act Glove brings their synth-forward post-punk to Jack Rabbits in San Marco. Locals Severed + Said and Visitation open the show.

Tickets | Map

Jazz/Pop

Colleen Orender – Friday, August 26

Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach

Nashville-based artist Colleen Orender mixes a jazz-like approach with dreamy pop melodies. She plays Jax Beach’s Blue Jay Listening Room on Friday.

Tickets | Map

Indie

Kenzie – Saturday, August 27

The Walrus | Murray Hill

Murray Hill’s The Walrus plays host to Indie Fest with performances by Kenzie, Mookdacrook, Tim Griffin, Vares Gotti, Soul-Done Dizzle, SF Atom, Will Summerville, 4kamai, Chochoobaby, Ooduck and Shmokedawd.

Tickets Available at the Door | Map

Hip-Hop

Little Plates: Paten Locke Edition – Saturday, August 27

Justice Pub | Downtown Jacksonville

A lineup of heavy hitting Duval hip-hop acts and DJs celebrate the life and work of the late, and eternally great, Paten Locke at Justice Pub on Saturday.

Tickets | Map

Hardcore

Colonial Wound – Sunday, August 28

The Walrus | Murray Hill

Jax HC outfit Colonial Wound performs at The Walrus with support from Swamp and Scuff on Sunday.

Tickets Available at the Door | Map