Go | The Best Concerts of the Week in Jax

Each week the JME team looks long and hard at the concert calendar to identify the best shows in Jacksonville. Our weekly Go recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org.
Here’s the rundown of what JME contributors want to see and hear in and around Jacksonville this week.
Post-Punk
Glove – Thursday, August 25
Jack Rabbits | San Marco
Tampa darkwave act Glove brings their synth-forward post-punk to Jack Rabbits in San Marco. Locals Severed + Said and Visitation open the show.
Jazz/Pop
Colleen Orender – Friday, August 26
Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach
Nashville-based artist Colleen Orender mixes a jazz-like approach with dreamy pop melodies. She plays Jax Beach’s Blue Jay Listening Room on Friday.
Indie
Kenzie – Saturday, August 27
The Walrus | Murray Hill
Murray Hill’s The Walrus plays host to Indie Fest with performances by Kenzie, Mookdacrook, Tim Griffin, Vares Gotti, Soul-Done Dizzle, SF Atom, Will Summerville, 4kamai, Chochoobaby, Ooduck and Shmokedawd.
Tickets Available at the Door | Map
Hip-Hop
Little Plates: Paten Locke Edition – Saturday, August 27
Justice Pub | Downtown Jacksonville
A lineup of heavy hitting Duval hip-hop acts and DJs celebrate the life and work of the late, and eternally great, Paten Locke at Justice Pub on Saturday.
Hardcore
Colonial Wound – Sunday, August 28
The Walrus | Murray Hill
Jax HC outfit Colonial Wound performs at The Walrus with support from Swamp and Scuff on Sunday.
Tickets Available at the Door | Map