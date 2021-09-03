The Staves | Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

By Bob Boilen
Image

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music’s Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It’s the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space.

Gathered in their kitchen are sisters, Emily, Jessica, and Camilla Staveley-Taylor; best known as The Staves. “We haven’t got a tiny desk; we’ve got our kitchen table.” But where The Staves gathered, along with guitarist and tenor horn player Marcus Hamblett, is deeply embedded in their family history. “We’re coming to you from Watford, England, in the house we grew up in and the table where we wrote most of our songs around. And we would road test every song in this kitchen, so we thought we’d play some songs for you from here.”

The four songs in this home concert all come from Good Woman, their first album in six years. It was produced with John Congleton (who’s previously worked with an ocean of artists, from St. Vincent to Nelly Furtado) and written after the passing of their mom and the birth of Emily’s first child. This stripped-down performance is a beautiful way to experience these sisters’ gorgeous harmonies through their songs of strength, loss, life and womanhood.

SET LIST

  • “Nothing’s Gonna Happen”
  • “Good Woman”
  • “Satisfied”
  • “Waiting on Me to Change”

MUSICIANS

  • Jessica Staveley-Taylor: vocal, guitar, keys
  • Camilla Staveley-Taylor: vocal, guitar
  • Emily Staveley-Taylor: vocal
  • Marcus Hamblett: guitar, tenor horn

CREDITS

  • Video: SJ Film
  • Audio: Iain Graham
  • Audio Mix: Josh Rogosin

TINY DESK TEAM

  • Producer: Bob Boilen
  • Video Producer: Kara Frame
  • Tiny Production Team: Bobby Carter, Maia Stern, Gabrielle Pierre
  • Executive Producer: Keith Jenkins
  • Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
In this article: Camilla Staveley-Taylor, Emily Staveley-Taylor, folk, Good Woman, Jessica Staveley-Taylor, Music, NPR, The Staves and Tiny Desk

More JME...
See All
Featured image for “Old 97’s Cancel PV Concert Hall Show due to “COVID-19 Situation””
Sep. 03, 2021

Old 97’s Cancel PV Concert Hall Show due to “COVID-19 Situation”
Featured image for “The Staves | Tiny Desk (Home) Concert”
Sep. 03, 2021

The Staves | Tiny Desk (Home) Concert
Featured image for “Local Spotlight | “Persian Rugs” by Sailor Goon”
Sep. 03, 2021

Local Spotlight | “Persian Rugs” by Sailor Goon
Featured image for “Fresh Squeeze | September 2021 playlist”
Sep. 01, 2021

Fresh Squeeze | September 2021 playlist
Featured image for “Bonnaroo cancelled due to excessive flooding”
Sep. 01, 2021

Bonnaroo cancelled due to excessive flooding
Featured image for “Store namechecked in Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “The Ballad of Curtis Loew” demolished”
Aug. 31, 2021

Store namechecked in Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “The Ballad of Curtis Loew” demolished
Featured image for “JME Recommends | Sing Out Loud Staff Picks”
Aug. 31, 2021

JME Recommends | Sing Out Loud Staff Picks
Featured image for “Hurricane Ida destroys Karnofsky Tailor Shop, a jazz landmark and second home to Louis Armstrong”
Aug. 31, 2021

Hurricane Ida destroys Karnofsky Tailor Shop, a jazz landmark and second home to Louis Armstrong
Featured image for “Go | Live Music Recommendations”
Aug. 30, 2021

Go | Live Music Recommendations
Featured image for “Isolated By Pandemic, Violinist Jennifer Koh Nurtured A New Community Online”
Aug. 29, 2021

Isolated By Pandemic, Violinist Jennifer Koh Nurtured A New Community Online

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

Upcoming Events

Jimmie Vaughan Jimmie VaughanFriday, September 24, 2021 at 8:00 PM
Spyro Gyra Spyro GyraThursday, September 30, 2021 at 7:30 PM
Orleans OrleansFriday, November 5, 2021 at 8:00 PM
Jim Brickman Jim BrickmanFriday, February 4, 2022 at 8:00 PM
Janis Ian – The End of The Line Tour Janis Ian – The End of The Line TourWednesday, April 6, 2022 at 8:00 PM