What It’s Like – Series Preview

“What It’s Like” is a WJCT podcast where people share just that: What it’s like to go through life-changing experiences. We’re starting with some of the most compelling conversations the national story-archiving nonprofit StoryCorps recorded in Jacksonville and then diving deeper into the stories behind those conversations. Some people are still figuring things out. Others have come out the other side. All of them share what it’s like.
