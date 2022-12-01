Popular Indie-Folk Rockers Fruit Bats to Play Intuition in April

By JME Staff
Fruit Bats press photograph
Credit: Annie Beedy, courtesy of the artist

On the heels of the just-released “Waking Up in Los Angeles,” indie-folk rock outfit Fruit Bats have announced a North American tour, which includes a stop in Jacksonville at the end of April.

The first newly composed material since the band’s 2021 full lengthThe Pet Parade, “Waking Up in Los Angeles” unspools as an introspective take on the concept of home; both spiritual and physical. “This is a sad song masquerading as a happy one,” Fruit Bats front-person Eric D. Johnson said in a press release. “Or maybe vice versa? This might be the first song I’ve written where the first verse is a disclaimer – and, yes, I am talking to you with this one. This is about spiritual homes, the geography of the heart, and waking up in a weird, hard world where the birds still sing.”

Originally formed in Chicago, Illinois in 1997 by singer-songwriter Johnson, the Fruit Bats were at the forefront of the neo-folk revival that turned the indie-music scene on its ear in the decades that followed. The group’s 2003 full-length Mouthfuls, their debut on Sub Pop Records, features the college-radio mainstay “When You Love Somebody.” Over the course of more than a dozen albums, amid lineup changes, Johnson’s remained one of the most consistently poignant songwriters of his generation, carrying the Fruit Bats’ music to an ever-growing audience.

Fruit Bats play the Bier Hall inside Intuition Ale Works on Sunday, April 30. Their visit to Intuition marks the first time Fruit Bats has ever played Jacksonville and their first visit to Northeast Florida in 13 years, the band announced on Twitter. Tickets are on sale.

Tickets | Map

In this article: Eric D. Johnson, Fruit Bats, Intuition, Intuition Ale Works, Live music, tour and Waking Up In Los Angeles

More JME...

See All
Featured image for “The Killers, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Muse, The Flaming Lips to Play This Year’s Shaky Knees Festival”
Dec. 01, 2022

The Killers, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Muse, The Flaming Lips to Play This Year’s Shaky Knees Festival

Featured image for “Playlist | December’s Best New Music”
Dec. 01, 2022

Playlist | December’s Best New Music

Featured image for “Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter Christine McVie dies at 79”
Dec. 01, 2022

Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter Christine McVie dies at 79

Featured image for “beabadoobee | Tiny Desk Concert”
Nov. 29, 2022

beabadoobee | Tiny Desk Concert

Featured image for “Santigold | Tiny Desk Concert”
Nov. 29, 2022

Santigold | Tiny Desk Concert

Featured image for “This Record Changed My Life”
Nov. 29, 2022

This Record Changed My Life

Featured image for “SAULT’s 5-Album Drop Deepens its Long-Standing Communal Values”
Nov. 29, 2022

SAULT’s 5-Album Drop Deepens its Long-Standing Communal Values

Featured image for “The Personal Apocalypse of Weyes Blood’s ‘And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow’”
Nov. 28, 2022

The Personal Apocalypse of Weyes Blood’s ‘And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow’

Featured image for “In Jacksonville, Synthesizers are Connecting Artists Across Mediums in a Flourishing Underground Community”
Nov. 27, 2022

In Jacksonville, Synthesizers are Connecting Artists Across Mediums in a Flourishing Underground Community

Featured image for “Go | AIGA Design & Music Poster Show”
Nov. 27, 2022

Go | AIGA Design & Music Poster Show

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

JME Live Music Calendar

Mason Pace Mason Pace with Dirty Rivals, 2Far, and Parks and Razz 1904 Music Hall Fri. 12/2 @ 7:00 PM Kairos Creature Club Kairos Creature Club Live at the CEAM Crisp-Ellert Art Museum (CEAM) Fri. 12/2 @ 7:30 PM Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto The Jacksonville Symphony Jacoby Symphony Hall Fri. 12/2 @ 7:30 PM Dakar Dakar with Radiation Brain Trash and others Jack Rabbits Fri. 12/2 @ 8:00 PM The Jimmy Carpenter Band The Jimmy Carpenter Band Cafe Eleven Fri. 12/2 @ 8:00 PM Lilly Hiatt Lilly Hiatt Intuition Ale Works Sat. 12/3 @ 2:00 PM AIGA Jax Design + Music Poster Show AIGA Jax Design + Music Poster Show Folk is People, The Dog Apollo, DJ boboRose King Maker Brewing Sat. 12/3 @ 5:00 PM Southpaw Southpaw with Trash Panda, Highest Crown and more 1904 Music Hall Sat. 12/3 @ 6:00 PM Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto The Jacksonville Symphony Jacoby Symphony Hall Sat. 12/3 @ 7:30 PM Futurebirds Futurebirds Intuition Ale Works Sat. 12/3 @ 8:00 PM Want more live music? We got you…