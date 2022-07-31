Go | Best Concerts in Jax this Week

Who can it be now?

By JME Staff
Men at Work Press photo
Men at Work, 1983, MTV, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

Each week, the JME team looks long and hard at the concert calendar to identify the best shows in Jacksonville. Our weekly Go recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org.

Here’s the rundown of what JME contributors want to see and hear in and around Jacksonville this week.

Reggae

Slightly Stoopid – Thursday, August 4

The Amp | St. Augustine 

Enduringly popular in coastal communities, early 2000s SoCal reggae duo Slightly Stoopid plays the Amp with Pepper, Common Kings and Fortunate Youth at The Amp on Thursday. 

Tickets | Map 

Hardcore 

Sheer Terror – Thursday, August 4

Archetype | Riverside

NYC outift Sheer Terror headlines a formidable lineup of HC and punk at Archetype in Riverside, with  local support from Deatchwatch 97 and Left On High.

Tickets | Map 

Classic Rock

Men at Work, Rick Springfield – Friday, August 5

The Amp | St. Augustine

“Who can it be now?” Well, it’s Aussie eighties rock legends Men at Work and Rick Springfield performing at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre on Friday. 

TIckets | Map 

Pop-Punk

Discord Theory – Friday, August 5

Archetype | Riverside 

Tampa pop-punkers Discord Theory and Hollyglen headline an Archetype bill that includes local support from Gentleman’s Crow on Friday. 

Tickets | Map 

Emo

Anthony Green – Sunday, August 7

1904 Music Hall | Downtown Jacksonville

Icon of emo, post-hardcore and pop-punk and frontperson for several bands, including Circa Survive, Anthony Green steps out on his own and performs at 1904 Music Hall on Sunday. 

Tickets | Map 

