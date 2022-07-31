Go | Best Concerts in Jax this Week

On the JME web page:

Start your Jacksonville Music Experience today by clicking the menu button below or LISTEN NOW on the menu at the top of the page and choose a station.

On the WJCT app:

Get the WJCT Public Media app (on iOS or Android) and listen live on your smartphone or tablet.

In Your Car:

Besides finding JME HD channels on the radio dial at 89.9 HD2, HD3 or HD4 in Jacksonville, you can also use the WJCT Public Media app via Bluetooth, through Apple CarPlay (CarPlay enabled stereos only) or directly through a USB cable or aux audio adapter.

On your smart speaker: (Amazon Alexa or Google Home)

On Alexa, you can listen with the WJCT Alexa Skills, the TuneIn skill, or the iHeart Radio skill.

The skills need to be activated on your Alexa before they can be used. To enable an Alexa skill for the first time, say “Alexa, enable Skill Name” (i.e. WJCT Classical 24, WJCT Anthology, WJCT Electro Lounge Radio)

After you’ve enabled the skill, then you can say:

Classical 24: “Alexa, play WJCT Classical 24”

Anthology: “Alexa, play WJCT Anthology”

Electro Lounge Radio: “Alexa, play WJCT Electro Lounge Radio”

To play on Alexa with TuneIn say:

“Alexa, play WJCT The Independent on TuneIn”, “Alexa, play WJCT Classical 24 on TuneIn” or “Alexa, play WJCT Anthology on TuneIn”

To play on Alexa with iHeart Radio say:

“Alexa, play WJCT The Independent on iHeart Radio”, “Alexa, play WJCT Classical 24 on iHeart Radio” or “Alexa, play WJCT Anthology on iHeart Radio”

On Google Home you can listen with the TuneIn skill or the iHeart Radio skill.

To play on Google Home with TuneIn say:

“Hey Google, play WJCT The Independent on TuneIn”, “Hey Google, play WJCT Classical 24 on TuneIn” or “Hey Google, play WJCT Anthology on TuneIn”

To play on Google Home with iHeart Radio say:

“Hey Google, play WJCT The Independent on iHeart Radio”, “Hey Google, play WJCT Classical 24 on iHeart Radio” or “Hey Google, play WJCT Anthology on iHeart Radio”

For other methods of playing JME digital audio streams, see the WJCT Public Media FAQ page.