Go | Live music recommendations

By JME Staff
Image

In recent weeks, concert attendees have been forced to reckon with an uninvited interloper: the delta variant. While some shows have been cancelled, festivals postponed, etc., many venues across the country are responding with vaccine or negative-COVID-test mandates. Many of the new edicts won’t go into effect for another month.

In the meantime, artists and venues alike are encouraging masking and moving shows out of doors.

Here’s what we’re masking up for this week.

Metal

Concalescense tour

The Convalescence – Thursday, August 19

Jack Rabbits | San Marco

Popular deathcore sextet The Convalescence celebrates ten years of symphonic metalcore with a stop at San Marco’s Jack Rabbits. The Toledo, Ohio natives will have heavy support from a roster of fellow metalheads, including Filth and Blood of Angels. Doors at 7 p.m.

Tickets

Map

Americana

Steve Earle
Credit: Photograph courtesy of Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Steve Earle & The Dukes – Friday, August 20

Ponte Vedra Concert Hall | Ponte Vedra

Prolific singer-songwriter and polymath Steve Earle plays cuts from his vast catalog––which dates back to 1986’s critically acclaimed Guitar Town––at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall with his band The Dukes. Earle’s latest is J.T., an LP of songs written by his son, the late Justin Townes Earle, a standout singer-songwriter in his own right. Doors at 7 p.m.

Tickets

Map

Indie Rock

Credit: Photograph by Tenny Rudolph

Kairos Creature Club – Saturday, August 21 

Mockshop Music Exchange | Murray Hill 

Featuring Lena Simon of La Luz, James Scott Rubia of Animal Clinic, and two members of the JME team––Glenn Michael Van Dyke (Boytoy) and Matthew Shaw (The Mother Gooses)––indie rock collective Kairos Creature Club celebrates the release of its debut EP on Greenway Records with a performance in the backyard of Murray Hill musical instrument retailer Mockshop Music Exchange. Teal Peel opens the show. Masks required. Doors at 7 p.m.

Tickets

Map

In this article: Jack Rabbits, Kairos Creature Club, Live music, Mock Shop Music Exchange, Ponte Vedra Concert Hall, Steve Earle and the convalescence

