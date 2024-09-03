Song of the Day | “Earthling” by OSEES

'Sorcs 80' is the latest album from psychedelic rock mainstays OSEES | Courtesy of the artist

Nearly three decades after emerging from the then-teeming Bay Area garage-rock scene, iconic San Francisco band OSEES (formerly The Oh Sees, Thee Oh Sees, etc.) continue to experiment with great enthusiasm.

The group’s latest full length, Sorcs 80, resumes many of the industrial and dark wave explorations of 2023’s Intercepted Message. On the mercurial “Earthling,” bandleader Jon Dwyer swapping his famous SG for a modular synthesizer, as the group traverses a new, celestial plane.

Recommended If You Like: Suicide, Hooveriii, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard

Listen On: Spotify | YouTube | Apple Music

