Song of the Day | “Earthling” by OSEES

By JME Staff
Image
'Sorcs 80' is the latest album from psychedelic rock mainstays OSEES | Courtesy of the artist

Nearly three decades after emerging from the then-teeming Bay Area garage-rock scene, iconic San Francisco band OSEES (formerly The Oh Sees, Thee Oh Sees, etc.) continue to experiment with great enthusiasm.

The group’s latest full length, Sorcs 80, resumes many of the industrial and dark wave explorations of 2023’s Intercepted Message. On the mercurial “Earthling,” bandleader Jon Dwyer swapping his famous SG for a modular synthesizer, as the group traverses a new, celestial plane.

Recommended If You Like: Suicide, Hooveriii, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard

Listen On: Spotify | YouTube | Apple Music

All songs featured in our Song of the Day series can be found on our Fresh Squeeze Playlist and in rotation on our music discovery radio station, The Independent.

In this article: Earthling, JME, New music, Osees and Song of the Day

More JME...

See All
Featured image for “Jax Music Hour Playlist | August 31”
Sep. 03, 2024

Jax Music Hour Playlist | August 31

Featured image for “Jax Indie Singer-Songwriter Erica Reese Has “Breakfast for Dinner,” Introspection for Dessert on Dreamy New Single”
Aug. 30, 2024

Jax Indie Singer-Songwriter Erica Reese Has “Breakfast for Dinner,” Introspection for Dessert on Dreamy New Single

Featured image for “The Neighborhood Playlist | August 24”
Aug. 27, 2024

The Neighborhood Playlist | August 24

Featured image for “Song of the Day | “What’s Fair” by Blondshell”
Aug. 27, 2024

Song of the Day | “What’s Fair” by Blondshell

Featured image for “Beaches Psych-Rockers Killer Larry Serve Up a Bona Fide Marsh Stomper with Latest Release, “Swamp Rascal””
Aug. 26, 2024

Beaches Psych-Rockers Killer Larry Serve Up a Bona Fide Marsh Stomper with Latest Release, “Swamp Rascal”

Featured image for “Veteran Art Rocker Vanessa Briscoe-Hay of Pylon on Honoring Music Legacy Through Reenactment”
Aug. 24, 2024

Veteran Art Rocker Vanessa Briscoe-Hay of Pylon on Honoring Music Legacy Through Reenactment

Featured image for “Jax Music Hour Playlist | August 17”
Aug. 22, 2024

Jax Music Hour Playlist | August 17

Featured image for “Song of the Day | “Metropolis” by Kit Sebastian”
Aug. 22, 2024

Song of the Day | “Metropolis” by Kit Sebastian

Featured image for “Song of the Day | “Alesis” by Mk.gee”
Aug. 16, 2024

Song of the Day | “Alesis” by Mk.gee

Featured image for “The Neighborhood Playlist | August 10”
Aug. 13, 2024

The Neighborhood Playlist | August 10

Learn how you can sponsor the Jacksonville Music Experience.

JME Live Music Calendar

Sing Out Loud Local Artist Showcase Sing Out Loud Local Artist Showcase with The Rip Currents, Kevin Cunningham, Southpaw and Fond Kaiser Colonial Oak Music Park Fri. 09/6 @ 5:00 PM Sing Out Loud Local Artist Showcase Sing Out Loud Local Artist Showcase with Groundhag, Zalongo, Half My Home and AC Deathstrike Planet Sarbez Fri. 09/6 @ 6:00 PM Cody Jinks Cody Jinks with Jake Worthington The St. Augustine Amphitheatre Fri. 09/6 @ 7:00 PM Sing Out Loud Local Artist Showcase Sing Out Loud Local Artist Showcase Dog Rose Brewing Fri. 09/6 @ 7:00 PM Nahko and Medicine for the People Nahko and Medicine for the People Jack Rabbits Fri. 09/6 @ 8:00 PM Sing Out Loud Local Artist Showcase Sing Out Loud Local Artist Showcase with 86 Hope, The Cosmic Highway, DigDog and Tides Shanghai Nobby’s Fri. 09/6 @ 8:00 PM Morning Again Morning Again with Cruel World, Full Blown Chaos, Seed Of Pain and more Underbelly Sat. 09/7 @ 11:00 AM Sing Out Loud Local Artist Showcase Sing Out Loud Local Artist Showcase with Tejedor, LPT, Stella Soul and Yael Colonial Oak Music Park Sat. 09/7 @ 2:00 PM Sing Out Loud Local Artist Showcase Sing Out Loud Local Artist Showcase with Taylor Roberts, Kirk Whalen and The Morrow Family Band Spinster Abbott’s Sat. 09/7 @ 5:00 PM Cedric Burnside Cedric Burnside Ritz Theater & Museum Sat. 09/7 @ 8:00 PM Want more live music? We got you…