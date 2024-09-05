Song of the Day | “Die for Me” by Jean Dawson feat. Lil Yachty

Experimental-pop musician, and critical darling, Jean Dawson is known for his creativity as both a producer and songwriter.

On “Die for Me,” a simmering, inventively-produced R&B slow jam from his hotly anticipated new album, Glimmer of God (due out in October), Dawson puts his deft and agile vocals front-and-center.  

Recommended If You Like: Blood Orange, Yves Tumor, Sampha

