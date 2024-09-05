Song of the Day | “Die for Me” by Jean Dawson feat. Lil Yachty

Experimental-pop musician, and critical darling, Jean Dawson is known for his creativity as both a producer and songwriter.
On “Die for Me,” a simmering, inventively-produced R&B slow jam from his hotly anticipated new album, Glimmer of God (due out in October), Dawson puts his deft and agile vocals front-and-center.
Recommended If You Like: Blood Orange, Yves Tumor, Sampha
Spotify | YouTube | Apple Music
All songs featured in our Song of the Day series can be found on our Fresh Squeeze Playlist and in rotation on our music discovery radio station, The Independent.
In this article:
Sep. 05, 2024
Electro Lounge Playlist | August 31
Sep. 03, 2024
Jax Music Hour Playlist | August 31
Sep. 03, 2024
Song of the Day | “Earthling” by OSEES
Aug. 30, 2024
Jax Indie Singer-Songwriter Erica Reese Has “Breakfast for Dinner,” Introspection for Dessert on Dreamy New Single
Aug. 27, 2024
The Neighborhood Playlist | August 24
Aug. 27, 2024
Song of the Day | “What’s Fair” by Blondshell
Aug. 26, 2024
Beaches Psych-Rockers Killer Larry Serve Up a Bona Fide Marsh Stomper with Latest Release, “Swamp Rascal”
Aug. 24, 2024
Veteran Art Rocker Vanessa Briscoe-Hay of Pylon on Honoring Music Legacy Through Reenactment
Aug. 22, 2024
Jax Music Hour Playlist | August 17
Aug. 22, 2024