Jax Music Hour Playlist | August 31

Jax Music Hour airs Saturday nights at 8 p.m. on WJCT News 89.9 and re-airs on the Independent 89.9 HD4 on Sundays at 2 p.m. | Graphix by Bonnie Zerr

On the Jax Music Hour (Saturdays at 8PM on WJCT News 89.9 FM), we got hyped about an upcoming show at the Bierhall at Intuition Ale Works on October 27: Jacksonville indie-pop group Coyboi will open for Athens pop rock act Of Montreal, and we think Coyboi is up to the task of matching Of Montreal’s freak. Get tickets to that show via our concert calendar, and while you’re there, check out upcoming shows from blues guitar hero Cedric Burnside (September 7 at the Ritz Theatre) and cyberpop outfit Cowgirl Clue with industrial wavers White Ring (September 7 at Jack Rabbits).

Here’s what played on the Jax Music Hour this week. Catch future episodes of the show on the air on 89.9 WJCT News every Saturday at 8PM, part of JME Saturday Nights.

Of Montreal — “Wraith Pinned to the Mist and Other Games”

Stream | Get tickets to see Of Montreal at the Bierhall at Intuition Ale Works on October 27.

Coyboi — “Time Away”

Stream | Get tickets to see Coyboi open for Of Montreal at the Bierhall at Intuition Ale Works on October 27.

The Watson Twins — “Just Like Heaven”

Stream | Learn more about The Watson Twins’s free show at Spinster Abbott’s on September 14.

Faye Webster — “Underdressed at the Symphony”

Stream | Get tickets to see Faye Webster at the Florida Theatre on September 9.

Babe Honey — “Pool Party”

Stream

Samara Joy — “Everything Happens to Me”

Get tickets to see Samara Joy at the Florida Theatre on October 22.

Ebonique — “B.O.B”

Stream

Cedric Burnside — “We Made It”

Stream | Get tickets to see Cedric Burnside at the Ritz Theatre on September 7.

Tedeschi Trucks Band — “Part of Me”

Stream

Faze Wave, Groove Inn — “The Game”

Stream | Learn more about Faze Wave’s free show at Florida Fin Fest on September 13-14.

Coastal Creature — “Lemonade”

Stream

Cowgirl Clue — “Icebreaker”

Stream | Get tickets to see Cowgirl Clue at Jack Rabbits on September 7.

White Ring — “Leprosy”

Stream | Get tickets to see White Ring open for Cowgirl Clue at Jack Rabbits on September 7.

Glass Chapel — “Foreign Rain”

Stream

Tomboi — “Off the Ground”

Stream

The Jax Music Hour airs Saturday nights at 8 p.m. on WJCT News 89.9 and re-airs on the Independent 89.9 HD4 on Sundays at 2 p.m.