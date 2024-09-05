Electro Lounge Playlist | August 31

By David Luckin
Image
Electro Lounge airs Saturday nights at 10 p.m. on WJCT News 89.9 and re-airs on the Independent 89.9 HD4 on Sundays at 4 p.m. | Graphix by Bonnie Zerr

The Electro Lounge is back and rolling out weekly dreamscapes — it’s an eclectic hour of chillout, downtempo songs, curiosities and deep cuts every Saturday at 10 p.m. on WJCT News 89.9. Listen here.

Here’s what we played on August 31.

1 Yusuff Dayes – Marching Band (feat. Masego)
STREAM

2 Michael Franti – Stay Human
STREAM

3 Vargo -The Flow
STREAM

4 De-Phazz & STÜBAphilharmonie – Death By Chocolate
STREAM

5 Bob Marley – So Much Trouble In The World
STREAM

6 Lemongrass – You Gotta Be Free (feat. Karen Gibson Roc)
STREAM

7 The Blue Monk – Jazz in the Jungle (feat. Larry Elam)
STREAM

8 Afterlife – Clear Blue Sky
STREAM

9 Silver State -Rainsong
STREAM

10 Maya Delilah – Harvest Moon
STREAM

11 Light 4 Lines feat Sara Huffman – Ocean

STREAM

12 Blake Leyh – The Fall (The Wire)   
STREAM

