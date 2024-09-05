Electro Lounge Playlist | August 31

The Electro Lounge is back and rolling out weekly dreamscapes — it’s an eclectic hour of chillout, downtempo songs, curiosities and deep cuts every Saturday at 10 p.m. on WJCT News 89.9. Listen here.
Here’s what we played on August 31.
Electro Lounge airs Saturday nights at 10 p.m. on WJCT News 89.9 and re-airs on the Independent 89.9 HD4 on Sundays at 4 p.m.
1 Yusuff Dayes – Marching Band (feat. Masego)
2 Michael Franti – Stay Human
3 Vargo -The Flow
4 De-Phazz & STÜBAphilharmonie – Death By Chocolate
5 Bob Marley – So Much Trouble In The World
6 Lemongrass – You Gotta Be Free (feat. Karen Gibson Roc)
7 The Blue Monk – Jazz in the Jungle (feat. Larry Elam)
8 Afterlife – Clear Blue Sky
9 Silver State -Rainsong
10 Maya Delilah – Harvest Moon
11 Light 4 Lines feat Sara Huffman – Ocean
12 Blake Leyh – The Fall (The Wire)
