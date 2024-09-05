Electro Lounge Playlist | August 31

Electro Lounge airs Saturday nights at 10 p.m. on WJCT News 89.9 and re-airs on the Independent 89.9 HD4 on Sundays at 4 p.m. | Graphix by Bonnie Zerr

The Electro Lounge is back and rolling out weekly dreamscapes — it’s an eclectic hour of chillout, downtempo songs, curiosities and deep cuts every Saturday at 10 p.m. on WJCT News 89.9. Listen here.

Here’s what we played on August 31.

Electro Lounge airs Saturday nights at 10 p.m. on WJCT News 89.9 and re-airs on the Independent 89.9 HD4 on Sundays at 4 p.m.

1 Yusuff Dayes – Marching Band (feat. Masego)

STREAM



2 Michael Franti – Stay Human

STREAM



3 Vargo -The Flow

STREAM



4 De-Phazz & STÜBAphilharmonie – Death By Chocolate

STREAM



5 Bob Marley – So Much Trouble In The World

STREAM



6 Lemongrass – You Gotta Be Free (feat. Karen Gibson Roc)

STREAM



7 The Blue Monk – Jazz in the Jungle (feat. Larry Elam)

STREAM



8 Afterlife – Clear Blue Sky

STREAM



9 Silver State -Rainsong

STREAM



10 Maya Delilah – Harvest Moon

STREAM



11 Light 4 Lines feat Sara Huffman – Ocean

STREAM



12 Blake Leyh – The Fall (The Wire)

STREAM

Electro Lounge airs Saturday nights at 10 p.m. on WJCT News 89.9 and re-airs on the Independent 89.9 HD4 on Sundays at 4 p.m.