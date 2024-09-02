11 Concerts to See this Week in Jacksonville

Faye Webster, Cedric Burnside, Sing Out Loud Local Showcases and more

By JME Staff
Image
In support of her critically-adored new record, 'Underdressed at the Symphony,' Indie singer-songwriter Faye Webster will be touring the globe, with a stop in Jacksonville on Monday, September 9 | Michael Tyrone Delaney, courtesy of the artist

Our weekly Go concert recommendations are updated every week. For a comprehensive list of this week’s concerts, go to our live music calendar page.

Electronic 

Akasha System – Wednesday, September 4

The Walrus | Murray Hill 

Tampa eco-techno artist Akasha System headlines a bill of Florida electronic musicians, including Severed+Said, Justin Depth and Wave Temples at the Walrus on Wednesday. 

More

Country 

Cody Jinks – Friday, September 6

The Amp | St. Augustine 

Fort Worth, Texas-bred country singer Cody Jinks performs at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre on Friday. 

More 

Surf 

The Rip Currents – Friday, September 6

Colonial Oak Music Park | St. Augustine

Jacksonville Beaches instrumental-surf group The Rip Currents perform with Kevin Cunningham, Southpaw and Fond Kaiser as part of Sing Out Loud’s series of local showcases on Friday. 

More

Synth Pop 

Terror Pigeon – Friday, September 6

The Walrus | Murray Hill 

On tour in support of their new album, Bat out of Heaven, Nashville synth pop trio Terror Pigeon performs at the Walrus on Friday. 

More 

World/Indie

Nahko and Medicine for the People – Friday, September 6, 

Jack Rabbits | San Marco 

World music outfit Nahko and the Medicine People perform at Jack Rabbits on Friday. 

More 

Salsa 

LPT – Saturday, September 7

Colonial Oak Music Park | St. Augustine

Jacksonville salsa orchestra, the mighty LPT performs at Colonial Oak as part of the Sing Out Loud local showcase series on Saturday. 

More

Blues

Cedric Burnside – Saturday, September 7

Ritz Theatre | LaVilla 

Legendary bluesman Cedric Burnside performs at the Ritz Theatre on Saturday. 

More

Indie/Folk

The Dewars & DL is OK – Sunday, September 8

Spinster Abbott’s | St. Augustine 

Florida indie folk-punk duo The Dewars and St. Augustine-by-way-of-NYC indie singer-songwriter DL is OK perform at Spinster Abbott’s as part of the Sing Out Loud local showcase series on Sunday. 

More 

Folk/Americana 

Ayron Moleen, Rachel Grubb, Alana Debow, Kim Lecouteur – Sunday, September 8

Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach 

Four regionally-based songwriters perform at Blue Jay Listening Room for the latest installment of the all-female songwriters showcase, Heartstrings on Sunday. 

More 

Indie/Singer-Songwriter 

Faye Webster – Monday, September 9 

Florida Theatre | Downtown Jacksonville 

In support of her critically acclaimed new record, Underdressed at the Symphony, Atlanta-bred indie singer-songwriter Faye Webster plays the Florida Theatre on Monday. Read more about Webster here.  

More

Jazz

Taylor Roberts & Dan Wilson – Monday, September 9

Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach

Duval jazz guitar standout Taylor Roberts is joined by fellow guitarist Dan Wilson for Roberts’ ongoing second-Monday residency at the Blue Jay Listening Room. 

More 

In this article: concert calendar, concerts, Faye Webster, jacksonville and picks

