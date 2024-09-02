11 Concerts to See this Week in Jacksonville

Faye Webster, Cedric Burnside, Sing Out Loud Local Showcases and more

In support of her critically-adored new record, 'Underdressed at the Symphony,' Indie singer-songwriter Faye Webster will be touring the globe, with a stop in Jacksonville on Monday, September 9 | Michael Tyrone Delaney, courtesy of the artist

Electronic

Akasha System – Wednesday, September 4

The Walrus | Murray Hill

Tampa eco-techno artist Akasha System headlines a bill of Florida electronic musicians, including Severed+Said, Justin Depth and Wave Temples at the Walrus on Wednesday.

Country

Cody Jinks – Friday, September 6

The Amp | St. Augustine

Fort Worth, Texas-bred country singer Cody Jinks performs at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre on Friday.

Surf

The Rip Currents – Friday, September 6

Colonial Oak Music Park | St. Augustine

Jacksonville Beaches instrumental-surf group The Rip Currents perform with Kevin Cunningham, Southpaw and Fond Kaiser as part of Sing Out Loud’s series of local showcases on Friday.

Synth Pop

Terror Pigeon – Friday, September 6

The Walrus | Murray Hill

On tour in support of their new album, Bat out of Heaven, Nashville synth pop trio Terror Pigeon performs at the Walrus on Friday.

World/Indie

Nahko and Medicine for the People – Friday, September 6,

Jack Rabbits | San Marco

World music outfit Nahko and the Medicine People perform at Jack Rabbits on Friday.

Salsa

LPT – Saturday, September 7

Colonial Oak Music Park | St. Augustine

Jacksonville salsa orchestra, the mighty LPT performs at Colonial Oak as part of the Sing Out Loud local showcase series on Saturday.

Blues

Cedric Burnside – Saturday, September 7

Ritz Theatre | LaVilla

Legendary bluesman Cedric Burnside performs at the Ritz Theatre on Saturday.

Indie/Folk

The Dewars & DL is OK – Sunday, September 8

Spinster Abbott’s | St. Augustine

Florida indie folk-punk duo The Dewars and St. Augustine-by-way-of-NYC indie singer-songwriter DL is OK perform at Spinster Abbott’s as part of the Sing Out Loud local showcase series on Sunday.

Folk/Americana

Ayron Moleen, Rachel Grubb, Alana Debow, Kim Lecouteur – Sunday, September 8

Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach

Four regionally-based songwriters perform at Blue Jay Listening Room for the latest installment of the all-female songwriters showcase, Heartstrings on Sunday.

Indie/Singer-Songwriter

Faye Webster – Monday, September 9

Florida Theatre | Downtown Jacksonville

In support of her critically acclaimed new record, Underdressed at the Symphony, Atlanta-bred indie singer-songwriter Faye Webster plays the Florida Theatre on Monday. Read more about Webster here.

Jazz

Taylor Roberts & Dan Wilson – Monday, September 9

Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach

Duval jazz guitar standout Taylor Roberts is joined by fellow guitarist Dan Wilson for Roberts’ ongoing second-Monday residency at the Blue Jay Listening Room.

