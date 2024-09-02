11 Concerts to See this Week in Jacksonville

Faye Webster, Cedric Burnside, Sing Out Loud Local Showcases and more
Electronic
Akasha System – Wednesday, September 4
The Walrus | Murray Hill
Tampa eco-techno artist Akasha System headlines a bill of Florida electronic musicians, including Severed+Said, Justin Depth and Wave Temples at the Walrus on Wednesday.
Country
Cody Jinks – Friday, September 6
The Amp | St. Augustine
Fort Worth, Texas-bred country singer Cody Jinks performs at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre on Friday.
Surf
The Rip Currents – Friday, September 6
Colonial Oak Music Park | St. Augustine
Jacksonville Beaches instrumental-surf group The Rip Currents perform with Kevin Cunningham, Southpaw and Fond Kaiser as part of Sing Out Loud’s series of local showcases on Friday.
Synth Pop
Terror Pigeon – Friday, September 6
The Walrus | Murray Hill
On tour in support of their new album, Bat out of Heaven, Nashville synth pop trio Terror Pigeon performs at the Walrus on Friday.
World/Indie
Nahko and Medicine for the People – Friday, September 6,
Jack Rabbits | San Marco
World music outfit Nahko and the Medicine People perform at Jack Rabbits on Friday.
Salsa
LPT – Saturday, September 7
Colonial Oak Music Park | St. Augustine
Jacksonville salsa orchestra, the mighty LPT performs at Colonial Oak as part of the Sing Out Loud local showcase series on Saturday.
Blues
Cedric Burnside – Saturday, September 7
Ritz Theatre | LaVilla
Legendary bluesman Cedric Burnside performs at the Ritz Theatre on Saturday.
Indie/Folk
The Dewars & DL is OK – Sunday, September 8
Spinster Abbott’s | St. Augustine
Florida indie folk-punk duo The Dewars and St. Augustine-by-way-of-NYC indie singer-songwriter DL is OK perform at Spinster Abbott’s as part of the Sing Out Loud local showcase series on Sunday.
Folk/Americana
Ayron Moleen, Rachel Grubb, Alana Debow, Kim Lecouteur – Sunday, September 8
Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach
Four regionally-based songwriters perform at Blue Jay Listening Room for the latest installment of the all-female songwriters showcase, Heartstrings on Sunday.
Indie/Singer-Songwriter
Faye Webster – Monday, September 9
Florida Theatre | Downtown Jacksonville
In support of her critically acclaimed new record, Underdressed at the Symphony, Atlanta-bred indie singer-songwriter Faye Webster plays the Florida Theatre on Monday. Read more about Webster here.
Jazz
Taylor Roberts & Dan Wilson – Monday, September 9
Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach
Duval jazz guitar standout Taylor Roberts is joined by fellow guitarist Dan Wilson for Roberts’ ongoing second-Monday residency at the Blue Jay Listening Room.