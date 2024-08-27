The Neighborhood Playlist | August 24

By JME Staff
Image
Mr. Al Pete is your guide through The Neighborhood, every Saturday night at 9 p.m. on WJCT News 89.9, part of JME Saturday Nights | Graphix by Bonnie Zerr

Hey Neighbors! Hope your August has been a blessing to you and yours. This past Saturday was an easy walk through the neighborhood and we complemented the cruise with an eclectic mix of tunes. The next two shows will have interviews and we will be showcasing new tunes that will be great for your fall playlists. 

Enjoy the tunes below and run the streams up. We will see you soon with some new funk! #TOTHETOP

The Neighborhood airs Saturday nights at 9 p.m. on WJCT News 89.9 and re-airs on the Independent 89.9 HD4 on Sundays at 3 p.m. 

Common & Pete Rock – Fortunate

Stream

Catpack – Walk Away

Stream

Ezra Collective – God Gave Me Feet For Dancing feat. Yazmin Lacey

Stream

Flamingosis – Nebula Gazer

Stream

musclecars – Ha Ya! (Eternal Life)

Stream

Bryony Jarman-Pinto – Moving Forward

Stream

Jae Skeese – Lost Puppets

Stream

Butcher Brown – No Way Around

Stream

JSWISS – Superman feat. Eric Roberson

Stream

DOMi & JD BECK – WHOA

Stream

Katalyst, Adrian Younge & Ali Shaheed Muhammad – Don’t Believe The Dancers

Stream

Darien Brockington – Only One

Stream

Bathe – Avalon

Stream

KAYTRANADA – BREAKDANCE LESSON 

Stream

Stro Elliot – Dream Factory

Stream

The Neighborhood airs Saturday nights at 9 p.m. on WJCT News 89.9 and re-airs on the Independent 89.9 HD4 on Sundays at 3 p.m. 

In this article: 89.9, Mr. Al Pete, New music, playlist, radio, The Neighborhood and WJCT

More JME...

See All
Featured image for “Song of the Day | “What’s Fair” by Blondshell”
Aug. 27, 2024

Song of the Day | “What’s Fair” by Blondshell

Featured image for “Beaches Psych-Rockers Killer Larry Serve Up a Bona Fide Marsh Stomper with Latest Release, “Swamp Rascal””
Aug. 26, 2024

Beaches Psych-Rockers Killer Larry Serve Up a Bona Fide Marsh Stomper with Latest Release, “Swamp Rascal”

Featured image for “Jax Music Hour Playlist | August 17”
Aug. 22, 2024

Jax Music Hour Playlist | August 17

Featured image for “Song of the Day | “Metropolis” by Kit Sebastian”
Aug. 22, 2024

Song of the Day | “Metropolis” by Kit Sebastian

Featured image for “Veteran Art Rocker Vanessa Briscoe-Hay of Pylon on Honoring Music Legacy Through Reenactment”
Aug. 16, 2024

Veteran Art Rocker Vanessa Briscoe-Hay of Pylon on Honoring Music Legacy Through Reenactment

Featured image for “Song of the Day | “Alesis” by Mk.gee”
Aug. 16, 2024

Song of the Day | “Alesis” by Mk.gee

Featured image for “The Neighborhood Playlist | August 10”
Aug. 13, 2024

The Neighborhood Playlist | August 10

Featured image for “R.A.P. Music Tour Highlights Riverside’s Rich Musical Heritage with Multi-Venue Festival Featuring Local Artists”
Aug. 13, 2024

R.A.P. Music Tour Highlights Riverside’s Rich Musical Heritage with Multi-Venue Festival Featuring Local Artists

Featured image for “Song of the Day | “No Problems” by Ginger Root”
Aug. 12, 2024

Song of the Day | “No Problems” by Ginger Root

Featured image for “Jacksonville Rockers Carmen Grab Onto Radio-Ready Hard Rock on New Single, “Tear My Arms Off””
Aug. 12, 2024

Jacksonville Rockers Carmen Grab Onto Radio-Ready Hard Rock on New Single, “Tear My Arms Off”

Learn how you can sponsor the Jacksonville Music Experience.

JME Live Music Calendar

Blue Jay Jazz Jam Blue Jay Jazz Jam Blue Jay Listening Room Tue. 08/27 @ 7:00 PM Heavy Temple Heavy Temple with Valley of the Sun and Darkhorse Saloon Underbelly Tue. 08/27 @ 7:00 PM One Trip Little One Trip Little with Mudtown, The Valley Ghouls and Skwerell's Sideshow Rain Dogs Wed. 08/28 @ 7:00 PM Crowded House Crowded House The St. Augustine Amphitheatre Thu. 08/29 @ 7:00 PM Bush Bush with Jerry Cantrell and Candlebox Daily’s Place Thu. 08/29 @ 8:00 PM Cassie & Maggie Cassie & Maggie Cafe Eleven Thu. 08/29 @ 8:00 PM You Will Burn You Will Burn with Brain Burn, Avian Theory, The Infinity Cinema and Vodou Grave Underbelly Fri. 08/30 @ 6:30 PM Live and Stone Temple Pilots Live and Stone Temple Pilots with Soul Asylum Daily’s Place Fri. 08/30 @ 8:00 PM The Lee Boys The Lee Boys Blue Jay Listening Room Fri. 08/30 @ 8:00 PM Contact Contact with Jawbox Island Tropics Sat. 08/31 @ 6:30 PM Want more live music? We got you…