The Neighborhood Playlist | August 24

Hey Neighbors! Hope your August has been a blessing to you and yours. This past Saturday was an easy walk through the neighborhood and we complemented the cruise with an eclectic mix of tunes. The next two shows will have interviews and we will be showcasing new tunes that will be great for your fall playlists.
Enjoy the tunes below and run the streams up. We will see you soon with some new funk! #TOTHETOP
The Neighborhood airs Saturday nights at 9 p.m. on WJCT News 89.9 and re-airs on the Independent 89.9 HD4 on Sundays at 3 p.m.
Common & Pete Rock – Fortunate
Catpack – Walk Away
Ezra Collective – God Gave Me Feet For Dancing feat. Yazmin Lacey
Flamingosis – Nebula Gazer
musclecars – Ha Ya! (Eternal Life)
Bryony Jarman-Pinto – Moving Forward
Jae Skeese – Lost Puppets
Butcher Brown – No Way Around
JSWISS – Superman feat. Eric Roberson
DOMi & JD BECK – WHOA
Katalyst, Adrian Younge & Ali Shaheed Muhammad – Don’t Believe The Dancers
Darien Brockington – Only One
Bathe – Avalon
KAYTRANADA – BREAKDANCE LESSON
Stro Elliot – Dream Factory
The Neighborhood airs Saturday nights at 9 p.m. on WJCT News 89.9 and re-airs on the Independent 89.9 HD4 on Sundays at 3 p.m.