The Neighborhood Playlist | August 24

Mr. Al Pete is your guide through The Neighborhood, every Saturday night at 9 p.m. on WJCT News 89.9, part of JME Saturday Nights

Hey Neighbors! Hope your August has been a blessing to you and yours. This past Saturday was an easy walk through the neighborhood and we complemented the cruise with an eclectic mix of tunes. The next two shows will have interviews and we will be showcasing new tunes that will be great for your fall playlists.

Enjoy the tunes below and run the streams up. We will see you soon with some new funk! #TOTHETOP

The Neighborhood airs Saturday nights at 9 p.m. on WJCT News 89.9 and re-airs on the Independent 89.9 HD4 on Sundays at 3 p.m.

Common & Pete Rock – Fortunate

Catpack – Walk Away

Ezra Collective – God Gave Me Feet For Dancing feat. Yazmin Lacey

Flamingosis – Nebula Gazer

musclecars – Ha Ya! (Eternal Life)

Bryony Jarman-Pinto – Moving Forward

Jae Skeese – Lost Puppets

Butcher Brown – No Way Around

JSWISS – Superman feat. Eric Roberson

DOMi & JD BECK – WHOA

Katalyst, Adrian Younge & Ali Shaheed Muhammad – Don’t Believe The Dancers

Darien Brockington – Only One

Bathe – Avalon

KAYTRANADA – BREAKDANCE LESSON

Stro Elliot – Dream Factory

