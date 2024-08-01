The Neighborhood Playlist | July 27

Mr. Al Pete is your guide through The Neighborhood, every Saturday night at 9 p.m. on WJCT News 89.9, part of JME Saturday Nights | Graphix by Bonnie Zerr

Neighbors! We are at the end of July and it’s been a sizzling month. I’m looking forward to the cool breeze and light sweaters, but I’ll enjoy the remaining days of summer. Hope you’re enjoying the downtime and are getting prepared for football and autumn leaves (do we get that in Florida?!)

Below is the playlist of songs that were chosen to bless your ears. I started with a powerful song from Anderson.Paak, then coasted along with showcasing two dynamic Duval-based producers (BluffGawd and Notsucal), sprinkled in a jam from the GOAT, LL Cool J, and ended the walk with a light tune by Childish Gambino. An easy walk, right?

Stream up the tunes and add them to your playlists. I’ll be back at the top of August with more funk for you. Be great. #TOTHETOP

The Neighborhood airs Saturday nights at 9 p.m. on WJCT News 89.9 and re-airs on the Independent 89.9 HD4 on Sundays at 3 p.m.

Anderson .Paak – King James

Sade x Jaszy Shavers x Tall Black Guy – Keep Looking (To The Sky)

We Are King – Mister Chameleon

Hiatus Kaiyote – Make Friends Pocket Size Radio Edit

BRËZ – us

Desmond Parson – Be Here

BluffGawd – can(T)believe

Notsucal – Locked Out

David Cutter Music – Quarter Past

Misha – Your Body feat. BeMyFiasco and Evil Needle

Tendavillage – Time Alone

LL Cool J – Passion

Childish Gambino – Happy Survival feat. Khruangbin

musclecars – Circles II

Lyric Jones – Better Now

Jeremy Ryan and Culture School – Showtime

