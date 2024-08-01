The Neighborhood Playlist | July 27

By Mr. Al Pete
Mr. Al Pete is your guide through The Neighborhood, every Saturday night at 9 p.m. on WJCT News 89.9, part of JME Saturday Nights | Graphix by Bonnie Zerr

Neighbors! We are at the end of July and it’s been a sizzling month. I’m looking forward to the cool breeze and light sweaters, but I’ll enjoy the remaining days of summer. Hope you’re enjoying the downtime and are getting prepared for football and autumn leaves (do we get that in Florida?!)

Below is the playlist of songs that were chosen to bless your ears. I started with a powerful song from Anderson.Paak, then coasted along with showcasing two dynamic Duval-based producers (BluffGawd and Notsucal), sprinkled in a jam from the GOAT, LL Cool J, and ended the walk with a light tune by Childish Gambino. An easy walk, right?

Stream up the tunes and add them to your playlists. I’ll be back at the top of August with more funk for you. Be great. #TOTHETOP

The Neighborhood airs Saturday nights at 9 p.m. on WJCT News 89.9 and re-airs on the Independent 89.9 HD4 on Sundays at 3 p.m. 

Anderson .Paak – King James

Stream

Sade x Jaszy Shavers x Tall Black Guy – Keep Looking (To The Sky)

Stream

We Are King – Mister Chameleon

Stream

Hiatus Kaiyote – Make Friends Pocket Size Radio Edit

Stream

BRËZ – us

Stream

Desmond Parson – Be Here

Stream

BluffGawd – can(T)believe

Stream

Notsucal – Locked Out

Stream

David Cutter Music – Quarter Past

Stream

Misha – Your Body feat. BeMyFiasco and Evil Needle

Stream

Tendavillage – Time Alone

Stream

LL Cool J – Passion

Stream

Childish Gambino – Happy Survival feat. Khruangbin

Stream

musclecars – Circles II

Stream

Lyric Jones – Better Now

Stream

Jeremy Ryan and Culture School – Showtime

Stream

