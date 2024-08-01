The Neighborhood Playlist | July 27

Neighbors! We are at the end of July and it’s been a sizzling month. I’m looking forward to the cool breeze and light sweaters, but I’ll enjoy the remaining days of summer. Hope you’re enjoying the downtime and are getting prepared for football and autumn leaves (do we get that in Florida?!)
Below is the playlist of songs that were chosen to bless your ears. I started with a powerful song from Anderson.Paak, then coasted along with showcasing two dynamic Duval-based producers (BluffGawd and Notsucal), sprinkled in a jam from the GOAT, LL Cool J, and ended the walk with a light tune by Childish Gambino. An easy walk, right?
Stream up the tunes and add them to your playlists. I’ll be back at the top of August with more funk for you. Be great. #TOTHETOP
The Neighborhood airs Saturday nights at 9 p.m. on WJCT News 89.9 and re-airs on the Independent 89.9 HD4 on Sundays at 3 p.m.
Anderson .Paak – King James
Sade x Jaszy Shavers x Tall Black Guy – Keep Looking (To The Sky)
We Are King – Mister Chameleon
Hiatus Kaiyote – Make Friends Pocket Size Radio Edit
BRËZ – us
Desmond Parson – Be Here
BluffGawd – can(T)believe
Notsucal – Locked Out
David Cutter Music – Quarter Past
Misha – Your Body feat. BeMyFiasco and Evil Needle
Tendavillage – Time Alone
LL Cool J – Passion
Childish Gambino – Happy Survival feat. Khruangbin
musclecars – Circles II
Lyric Jones – Better Now
Jeremy Ryan and Culture School – Showtime
