R.A.P. Music Tour Highlights Riverside’s Rich Musical Heritage with Multi-Venue Festival Featuring Local Artists

Nearly two-dozen local artists will perform on or in several non-traditional venues — think homes, yards, parks and businesses — near Riverside’s WIllowbranch Park for the inaugural Riverside Avondale Preservation Music Tour on October 12, 2024.

Listen to our podcast about the Allman Brothers Band‘s formative period in Riverside

The Music Tour is spearheaded by Riverside Avondale Preservation (RAP), the nonprofit neighborhood organization of the historic, Downtown-Jax-adjacent district. RAP designed the festival-like happening in the image of its popular home and garden tours. In an effort to highlight the history of the neighborhood’s various and ever-shifting music scenes, and the influence of that history on the city’s current crop of music makers, ticket buyers will partake in a five-hour walking tour of an area of the neighborhood surrounding Willowbranch Park (the site of the festival’s main stage), and will be treated to performances at eight unique venues.

Performers for the inaugural Riverside Avondale Music Tour include Southern-rock outfit The Curt Towne Band, R&B/soul singer Ebonique, singer-songwriter 1 Black Friend, hip-hop artist Willie Evans Jr., singer and multi-instrumentalist Jay Myztroh’s funk/soul projects Cosmic Link and Stono Echo, singer-songwriter Grant Nielsen, indie-shoegaze band Siichaq and more. A lineup of local authors, including Michael Fitzgerald, Tamatha Cain and Tim Gilmore will also participate in the event.

Read about the reissue of ‘Fountain’ the beloved underground release by staples of the 1990’s Jax indie scene Common Thread

RAP has capped ticket sales at 1,000. Tickets are on sale now. Stage locations will be announced at a later date. Tickets and full lineup can be found here.