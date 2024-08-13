The Neighborhood Playlist | August 10

By Mr. Al Pete
Mr. Al Pete is your guide through The Neighborhood, every Saturday night at 9 p.m. on WJCT News 89.9, part of JME Saturday Nights | Graphix by Bonnie Zerr

Neighbors and Groovers! Hope you are doing well and you enjoyed the tunes this past Saturday. If you missed out, no shame. I’ve got you covered. 

On this walk, I played three new tunes that are sure to end your summer perfectly and start your fall season in order. The wordsmith and crooner Phonte released his new EP Pacific Time 2 and it is right in line with the other releases Foreign Exchange has been blessing their fans with. His new song ‘Follow’ features Carlitta Durand and it is a gem to admire. Then we enjoyed hometown Queen Brittany Wescott’s new song “Take Time.” This song has a bop that matches the message of relaxing and self-reflecting when needed. Lastly, we visited the world of JSWISS and played his new song “Superman” that features singer/songwriter Eric Roberson. 

Run up the streams and add them to your playlists, everyone. See you next week. #TOTHETOP

Thee Sacred Souls – Live For You 

Stream

JSWISS – Superman feat. Eric Roberson

Stream

Kimaya Diggs – Everything Is Not Lost

Stream

Anthony David – Part of My Life

Stream

Zo! – Packing For Chicago feat. Muhsinah

Stream

Childish Gambino – In The Night feat. Jorja Smith & Amaarae

Stream

DJ Kemit – Releasing feat. Choklate 

Stream

Brittany Wescott – Take Time

Stream

Tall Black Guy – Rocking From Beginning To End feat. Kenny Keys

Stream

Terrace Martin, Arin Ray & Elena Pinderhughes – Solo

Stream

Phonte – Follow feat. Carlitta Durand

Stream

David Cutter Music – Grosso

Stream

Black Milk – Never Tell U

Stream

Matthew Jamison – Free (Bill’s Song)

Stream

Butcher Brown – This Side of Sunshine

Stream

In this article: Mr. Al Pete, playlist, radio and The Neighborhood

