The Neighborhood Playlist | August 10

Neighbors and Groovers! Hope you are doing well and you enjoyed the tunes this past Saturday. If you missed out, no shame. I’ve got you covered.

On this walk, I played three new tunes that are sure to end your summer perfectly and start your fall season in order. The wordsmith and crooner Phonte released his new EP Pacific Time 2 and it is right in line with the other releases Foreign Exchange has been blessing their fans with. His new song ‘Follow’ features Carlitta Durand and it is a gem to admire. Then we enjoyed hometown Queen Brittany Wescott’s new song “Take Time.” This song has a bop that matches the message of relaxing and self-reflecting when needed. Lastly, we visited the world of JSWISS and played his new song “Superman” that features singer/songwriter Eric Roberson.

Run up the streams and add them to your playlists, everyone. See you next week. #TOTHETOP

The Neighborhood airs Saturday nights at 9 p.m. on WJCT News 89.9 and re-airs on the Independent 89.9 HD4 on Sundays at 3 p.m.

Thee Sacred Souls – Live For You

JSWISS – Superman feat. Eric Roberson

Kimaya Diggs – Everything Is Not Lost

Anthony David – Part of My Life

Zo! – Packing For Chicago feat. Muhsinah

Childish Gambino – In The Night feat. Jorja Smith & Amaarae

DJ Kemit – Releasing feat. Choklate

Brittany Wescott – Take Time

Tall Black Guy – Rocking From Beginning To End feat. Kenny Keys

Terrace Martin, Arin Ray & Elena Pinderhughes – Solo

Phonte – Follow feat. Carlitta Durand

David Cutter Music – Grosso

Black Milk – Never Tell U

Matthew Jamison – Free (Bill’s Song)

Butcher Brown – This Side of Sunshine

