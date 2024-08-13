The Neighborhood Playlist | August 10

Neighbors and Groovers! Hope you are doing well and you enjoyed the tunes this past Saturday. If you missed out, no shame. I’ve got you covered.
On this walk, I played three new tunes that are sure to end your summer perfectly and start your fall season in order. The wordsmith and crooner Phonte released his new EP Pacific Time 2 and it is right in line with the other releases Foreign Exchange has been blessing their fans with. His new song ‘Follow’ features Carlitta Durand and it is a gem to admire. Then we enjoyed hometown Queen Brittany Wescott’s new song “Take Time.” This song has a bop that matches the message of relaxing and self-reflecting when needed. Lastly, we visited the world of JSWISS and played his new song “Superman” that features singer/songwriter Eric Roberson.
Run up the streams and add them to your playlists, everyone. See you next week. #TOTHETOP
The Neighborhood airs Saturday nights at 9 p.m. on WJCT News 89.9 and re-airs on the Independent 89.9 HD4 on Sundays at 3 p.m.
Thee Sacred Souls – Live For You
JSWISS – Superman feat. Eric Roberson
Kimaya Diggs – Everything Is Not Lost
Anthony David – Part of My Life
Zo! – Packing For Chicago feat. Muhsinah
Childish Gambino – In The Night feat. Jorja Smith & Amaarae
DJ Kemit – Releasing feat. Choklate
Brittany Wescott – Take Time
Tall Black Guy – Rocking From Beginning To End feat. Kenny Keys
Terrace Martin, Arin Ray & Elena Pinderhughes – Solo
Phonte – Follow feat. Carlitta Durand
David Cutter Music – Grosso
Black Milk – Never Tell U
Matthew Jamison – Free (Bill’s Song)
Butcher Brown – This Side of Sunshine
