Song of the Day | “Alesis” by Mk.gee

Mk.gee's new album, 'Two Star & the Dream Police' has made fans of some of the biggest names in music | Courtesy of the artist (cropped)

Though the new full length from Mk.gee (pronounced Mick Gee with a hard “g”) has blown up in the U.K., the New Jersey-born, LA-based singer and guitarist’s music is just starting to penetrate the U.S. market.

Yet, he can already count an impressive roster of all-stars among the growing list of arrivistes, including Tyler, The Creator, Justin Vernon (AKA Bon Iver) and Eric Clapton, who said of Mk.gee, “he has found things to do on the guitar that are like nobody else.”

Recommended If You Like: Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Whitney, Dijon

