Song of the Day | “Alesis” by Mk.gee

By JME Staff
Image
Mk.gee's new album, 'Two Star & the Dream Police' has made fans of some of the biggest names in music | Courtesy of the artist (cropped)

Though the new full length from Mk.gee (pronounced Mick Gee with a hard “g”) has blown up in the U.K., the New Jersey-born, LA-based singer and guitarist’s music is just starting to penetrate the U.S. market.

Yet, he can already count an impressive roster of all-stars among the growing list of arrivistes, including Tyler, The Creator, Justin Vernon (AKA Bon Iver) and Eric Clapton, who said of Mk.gee, “he has found things to do on the guitar that are like nobody else.”

Recommended If You Like: Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Whitney, Dijon

Listen: Spotify | Apple Music | YouTube  

All songs featured in our Song of the Day series can be found on our Fresh Squeeze Playlist and in rotation on our music discovery radio station, The Independent.

In this article: Alesis, JME, Mk.gee and Song of the Day

More JME...

See All
Featured image for “Veteran Art Rocker Vanessa Briscoe-Hay of Pylon on Honoring Music Legacy Through Reenactment”
Aug. 16, 2024

Veteran Art Rocker Vanessa Briscoe-Hay of Pylon on Honoring Music Legacy Through Reenactment

Featured image for “The Neighborhood Playlist | August 10”
Aug. 13, 2024

The Neighborhood Playlist | August 10

Featured image for “R.A.P. Music Tour Highlights Riverside’s Rich Musical Heritage with Multi-Venue Festival Featuring Local Artists”
Aug. 13, 2024

R.A.P. Music Tour Highlights Riverside’s Rich Musical Heritage with Multi-Venue Festival Featuring Local Artists

Featured image for “Song of the Day | “No Problems” by Ginger Root”
Aug. 12, 2024

Song of the Day | “No Problems” by Ginger Root

Featured image for “Jacksonville Rockers Carmen Grab Onto Radio-Ready Hard Rock on New Single, “Tear My Arms Off””
Aug. 12, 2024

Jacksonville Rockers Carmen Grab Onto Radio-Ready Hard Rock on New Single, “Tear My Arms Off”

Featured image for “Song of the Day | “I Guess Time Just Makes Fools of Us All” by Father John Misty”
Aug. 08, 2024

Song of the Day | “I Guess Time Just Makes Fools of Us All” by Father John Misty

Featured image for “Jacksonville Indie-Pop Singer Caitlin Mahoney Feels Free on New Single”
Aug. 07, 2024

Jacksonville Indie-Pop Singer Caitlin Mahoney Feels Free on New Single

Featured image for “Jax Singer-Songwriter Chris Rudasill’s Solo Effort is Full of Deep, Ruminative Melancholy”
Aug. 07, 2024

Jax Singer-Songwriter Chris Rudasill’s Solo Effort is Full of Deep, Ruminative Melancholy

Featured image for “Song of the Day | “Aftertaste” by Katie Gavin”
Aug. 06, 2024

Song of the Day | “Aftertaste” by Katie Gavin

Featured image for “Haley Heynderickx Chooses Hope on “Seed of a Seed,” Her First New Single Since 2018”
Aug. 02, 2024

Haley Heynderickx Chooses Hope on “Seed of a Seed,” Her First New Single Since 2018

Learn how you can sponsor the Jacksonville Music Experience.

JME Live Music Calendar

311 311 with AWOLNATION and Neon Trees The St. Augustine Amphitheatre Sat. 08/17 @ 7:00 PM Little Foot Little Foot with Blossomin' Bone, Deadman De Los Santos and Hogbean Rain Dogs Sat. 08/17 @ 7:00 PM Bold City Circuit Bold City Circuit Deb Ruby, June Bunch and Melissa Grady Bold City Circuit Sat. 08/17 @ 8:00 PM Companied Chaos Companied Chaos with Heavy on the Heart, Man Overboard and Jack Osborne Jack Rabbits Sat. 08/17 @ 8:00 PM John Cruz John Cruz Blue Jay Listening Room Sat. 08/17 @ 8:00 PM Gable Price and Friends Gable Price and Friends Jack Rabbits Sun. 08/18 @ 7:00 PM Struggle Jennings Struggle Jennings with Huey Mack and The Native Howl Underbelly Sun. 08/18 @ 7:00 PM Trash Panda Trash Panda Blue Jay's 7 Year Anniversary Blue Jay Listening Room Sun. 08/18 @ 7:00 PM Jazz Night at Casbah Jazz Night at Casbah Casbah Cafe Sun. 08/18 @ 9:00 PM KPOP Breakout Tour KPOP Breakout Tour with Trendz, Craxy, IChillin and U-Chae Underbelly Mon. 08/19 @ 6:00 PM Want more live music? We got you…