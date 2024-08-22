Song of the Day | “Metropolis” by Kit Sebastian

Sonically-nomadic London-formed duo Kit Sebastian have shared "Metropolis," a single and video from their new full length | Courtesy of the artist

From their forthcoming and fittingly-titled full length, New Internationale, the London-formed duo of Kit Sebastian – K. Martin and Merve Erdem – have shared “Metropolis,” a delightful and sonically-nomadic single that fuses elements of Turkish psych, Brazilian Tropicalia, French pop and American jazz.

Recommended If You Like: Altin Gün, Françoise Hardy, Los Bitchos

Listen on: Spotify | Apple Music | YouTube

All songs featured in our Song of the Day series can be found on our Fresh Squeeze Playlist and in rotation on our music discovery radio station, The Independent.