Song of the Day | “Metropolis” by Kit Sebastian

From their forthcoming and fittingly-titled full length, New Internationale, the London-formed duo of Kit Sebastian – K. Martin and Merve Erdem – have shared “Metropolis,” a delightful and sonically-nomadic single that fuses elements of Turkish psych, Brazilian Tropicalia, French pop and American jazz.
Recommended If You Like: Altin Gün, Françoise Hardy, Los Bitchos
Listen on: Spotify | Apple Music | YouTube
All songs featured in our Song of the Day series can be found on our Fresh Squeeze Playlist and in rotation on our music discovery radio station, The Independent.
In this article:
Aug. 16, 2024
Veteran Art Rocker Vanessa Briscoe-Hay of Pylon on Honoring Music Legacy Through Reenactment
Aug. 16, 2024
Song of the Day | “Alesis” by Mk.gee
Aug. 13, 2024
The Neighborhood Playlist | August 10
Aug. 13, 2024
R.A.P. Music Tour Highlights Riverside’s Rich Musical Heritage with Multi-Venue Festival Featuring Local Artists
Aug. 12, 2024
Song of the Day | “No Problems” by Ginger Root
Aug. 12, 2024
Jacksonville Rockers Carmen Grab Onto Radio-Ready Hard Rock on New Single, “Tear My Arms Off”
Aug. 08, 2024
Song of the Day | “I Guess Time Just Makes Fools of Us All” by Father John Misty
Aug. 07, 2024
Jacksonville Indie-Pop Singer Caitlin Mahoney Feels Free on New Single
Aug. 07, 2024
Jax Singer-Songwriter Chris Rudasill’s Solo Effort is Full of Deep, Ruminative Melancholy
Aug. 06, 2024