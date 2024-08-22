Song of the Day | “Metropolis” by Kit Sebastian

By JME Staff
Image
Sonically-nomadic London-formed duo Kit Sebastian have shared "Metropolis," a single and video from their new full length | Courtesy of the artist

From their forthcoming and fittingly-titled full length, New Internationale, the London-formed duo of Kit Sebastian – K. Martin and Merve Erdem – have shared “Metropolis,” a delightful and sonically-nomadic single that fuses elements of Turkish psych, Brazilian Tropicalia, French pop and American jazz. 

Recommended If You Like: Altin Gün, Françoise Hardy, Los Bitchos 

Listen on: Spotify | Apple Music | YouTube

All songs featured in our Song of the Day series can be found on our Fresh Squeeze Playlist and in rotation on our music discovery radio station, The Independent.

In this article: JME, Kit Sebastian, Metropolis, New music and Song of the Day

