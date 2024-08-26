Beaches Psych-Rockers Killer Larry Serve Up a Bona Fide Marsh Stomper with Latest Release, “Swamp Rascal”

By Daniel A. Brown
Image
Beaches psych rockers Killer Larry have shared a new single, "Swamp Rascal" | Courtesy of the artist

It’s a peculiar time for what is loosely codified and described as “psychedelic guitar music.” On one extreme, acoustic-framed artists attempt to emulate and propitiate the ‘60s excursions of unplugged pioneers like John Fahey, the Incredible String Band, Robbie Basho et al. Meanwhile, the electric hardliners are drinking from the same greasy and battered goblet of bands as disparate as the Sonics, Blue Cheer and a seemingly bottomless well of amplified rock that is not necessarily stoned but (at its best) stupefying. Both camps of current artists are hardly innovative. But that same blunt observation of conventional sameness could be aimed at genres including blues, reggae, bluegrass and much popular metal.

Holed up in a garage in Atlantic Beach comes Killer Larry, a band decidedly operating in the weird aforementioned hobo jungle of hearing-loss-inducing rock.

Invoking the ur-grunts of heavy, fuzzed-out and berserk one-chord jams, the self-described “Psychedelic Swamp Rock” five-piece offers up some notable guitar slaughter with their recent single. On “Swamp Rascal,” the band— Ben Humphrey (vocals/rhythm guitar); Sean Harris (lead guitar); Preston Battle (lead guitar/flute); Jack Humphrey (bass guitar) and Tim Gildersleeve (drums/percussion) —operate as descendants of Moby Grape’s interlocked three-guitar assassinations yet with an end result that is more Anheuser-Busch than ayahuasca.  

Kicking with a four-on-the-floor beat and bleating harmonica, the opening moments of “Swamp Rascal” tremble out with a contact high of Count Five’s “Psychotic Reaction” offset with a post-punk guitar hook. With a core melody bending inward like a vaguely flamenco riff, Ben Humphrey shouts out clipped lyrics, with just discernible snatches and a clear tag line (“…it looks okay to me”); at one point in the performance shedding all semblance of humanity with a series of yelps and barks, while Jack Humphrey and Tim Gildersleeve keep the bass-and-drums in fourth gear and Preston Battle peels off some impressive guitar solos, collectively plunging to the song’s end as quickly as it barreled out of the murk. Recorded in the band’s practice space and mastered by Dark Art Audio, the song boasts enough production clarity for maximum impact.

Ostensibly, “Killer Larry”—described by the band as “a muggy, swampy, amphibious anthem”—is in the tradition of Cautionary Swamp-Tale Songs, a decidedly under-heralded and truly Americana music form (see: “Polk Salad Annie,” “Amos Moses,”“The Legend of Wooley Swamp” ) that can roll from brilliant (see the former one) or mired in cornpone kitsch (like the latter two examples). Thankfully, Killer Larry opt for an impressionistic frenzy, wherein the story or “Swamp Rascal” is secondary to the overall bonkers performance. The world is a better place for it.

“Swamp Rascal” is streaming on all major platforms, including Spotify, YouTube and Apple Music. You can follow Killer Larry on Instagram.

All songs featured in our Local Spotlight series can be found on our Fresh Squeeze Playlist and in rotation (at 20-minutes after the hour) on our music discovery radio station, The Independent.

In this article: jacksonville, JME, Killer Larry, Local Spotlight, psych rock and Swamp Rascal

More JME...

See All
Featured image for “Jax Music Hour Playlist | August 17”
Aug. 22, 2024

Jax Music Hour Playlist | August 17

Featured image for “Song of the Day | “Metropolis” by Kit Sebastian”
Aug. 22, 2024

Song of the Day | “Metropolis” by Kit Sebastian

Featured image for “Veteran Art Rocker Vanessa Briscoe-Hay of Pylon on Honoring Music Legacy Through Reenactment”
Aug. 16, 2024

Veteran Art Rocker Vanessa Briscoe-Hay of Pylon on Honoring Music Legacy Through Reenactment

Featured image for “Song of the Day | “Alesis” by Mk.gee”
Aug. 16, 2024

Song of the Day | “Alesis” by Mk.gee

Featured image for “The Neighborhood Playlist | August 10”
Aug. 13, 2024

The Neighborhood Playlist | August 10

Featured image for “R.A.P. Music Tour Highlights Riverside’s Rich Musical Heritage with Multi-Venue Festival Featuring Local Artists”
Aug. 13, 2024

R.A.P. Music Tour Highlights Riverside’s Rich Musical Heritage with Multi-Venue Festival Featuring Local Artists

Featured image for “Song of the Day | “No Problems” by Ginger Root”
Aug. 12, 2024

Song of the Day | “No Problems” by Ginger Root

Featured image for “Jacksonville Rockers Carmen Grab Onto Radio-Ready Hard Rock on New Single, “Tear My Arms Off””
Aug. 12, 2024

Jacksonville Rockers Carmen Grab Onto Radio-Ready Hard Rock on New Single, “Tear My Arms Off”

Featured image for “Song of the Day | “I Guess Time Just Makes Fools of Us All” by Father John Misty”
Aug. 08, 2024

Song of the Day | “I Guess Time Just Makes Fools of Us All” by Father John Misty

Featured image for “Jacksonville Indie-Pop Singer Caitlin Mahoney Feels Free on New Single”
Aug. 07, 2024

Jacksonville Indie-Pop Singer Caitlin Mahoney Feels Free on New Single

Learn how you can sponsor the Jacksonville Music Experience.

JME Live Music Calendar

Blue Jay Jazz Jam Blue Jay Jazz Jam Blue Jay Listening Room Tue. 08/27 @ 7:00 PM Heavy Temple Heavy Temple with Valley of the Sun and Darkhorse Saloon Underbelly Tue. 08/27 @ 7:00 PM One Trip Little One Trip Little with Mudtown, The Valley Ghouls and Skwerell's Sideshow Rain Dogs Wed. 08/28 @ 7:00 PM Crowded House Crowded House The St. Augustine Amphitheatre Thu. 08/29 @ 7:00 PM Bush Bush with Jerry Cantrell and Candlebox Daily’s Place Thu. 08/29 @ 8:00 PM Cassie & Maggie Cassie & Maggie Cafe Eleven Thu. 08/29 @ 8:00 PM You Will Burn You Will Burn with Brain Burn, Avian Theory, The Infinity Cinema and Vodou Grave Underbelly Fri. 08/30 @ 6:30 PM Live and Stone Temple Pilots Live and Stone Temple Pilots with Soul Asylum Daily’s Place Fri. 08/30 @ 8:00 PM The Lee Boys The Lee Boys Blue Jay Listening Room Fri. 08/30 @ 8:00 PM Contact Contact with Jawbox Island Tropics Sat. 08/31 @ 6:30 PM Want more live music? We got you…