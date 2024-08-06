Song of the Day | “Aftertaste” by Katie Gavin

Songwriter Katie Gavin broke big in 2022 as a member of MUNA. The indie-pop trio’s joyous post-major-label, self-titled release landed the band in exalted territory, on stage with Taylor Swift and boygenius.

With “Aftertaste,” Gavin has shared a preview of her debut solo effort, What A Relief. The acoustic-forward love song stands on a solid foundation of ‘90s-pop-radio production, a deft mix that Gavin winkingly describes as “Lilith Fair core.”

Recommended If You Like: MUNA, Sheryl Crow, Sixpence None the Richer

