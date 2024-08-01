Song of the Day | “Super Breath” by Karen O and Danger Mouse

Danger Mouse and Karen O have shared the new single "Super Breath" | Eliot Lee Hazel

One of the truly iconic frontpeople of the Meet Me in the Bathroom era, Karen O has returned with new music, swapping out her Yeah Yeah Yeah compatriots for super-producer Danger Mouse (Black Keys, Beck, A$AP Rocky, Jemini) for their first collaborative single since 2019’s critically acclaimed Lux Prima.

A compelling, minor key, eerie-R&B ditty about unrequited love, “Super Breath” includes a symphony of surprises for curious ears. The new track, as well as a cover of Lou Reed’s “Perfect Day,” are to be included in a new reissue of Lux Prima (due out in September), which will also come with a 16-page booklet drawn from the pair’s An Encounter with Lux Prima, the immersive exhibition that appeared at LA’s Marciano Arts Foundation in 2019.

Listen: Spotify | Apple Music | YouTube

