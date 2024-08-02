Jax Music Hour | July 27

Jax Music Hour airs Saturday nights at 8 p.m. on WJCT News 89.9 and re-airs on the Independent 89.9 HD4 on Sundays at 2 p.m. | Graphix by Bonnie Zerr

Last week on the Jax Music Hour (Saturdays at 8PM on WJCT News 89.9 FM), we kicked off the hour with Faye Webster, who’ll be at the Florida Theatre on September 9. Later on, we heard from some truly summer-y touring acts, including SOJA and 311. But it was the local artists who made this hour of tunes truly great, including new songs from Duval supergroup Kairos Creature Club and garage act Ducats.

Here’s what played on the Jax Music Hour this week. Catch future episodes of the show on the air on 89.9 WJCT News every Saturday at 8PM, part of JME Saturday Nights.

Faye Webster — “Better Distractions”

Stream | Get tickets to see Faye Webster at the Florida Theater on September 9.

Kairos Creature Club — “Good Company”

Stream

Ducats — “Civil Warp”

Stream

Seagate — “Mason”

Stream

Violent Femmes — “Blister In The Sun”

Stream | Get tickets to see Violent Femmes at the St. Augustine Amphitheater on September 29.

Charley Crockett — “America”

Stream | Get tickets to see Charley Crockett at the St. Augustine Amphitheater on August 26.

Christopher Cross — “Arthur’s Theme (Best That You Can Do)”

Stream | Get tickets to see Christopher Cross at the Florida Theatre on August 7.

Rickolus — “New York”

Stream

Coastal Creature — “Calypso”

Stream

Maren Morris — “Dancing with Myself”

Stream | Get tickets to see Maren Morris at the Florida Theatre on August 16.

311 — “Love Song”

Stream | Get tickets to see 311 at the St. Augustine Amphitheater on August 17.

Signal Fire, The Ellameno Beat — “False Reality”

Stream

SOJA, Chris Boomer — “You and Me”

Stream | Get tickets to see SOJA at The St. Augustine Amphitheater on August 9.

Proyecto Sur, Chino Marquez — “Romántico Sabrosón”

Stream

