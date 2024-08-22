Jax Music Hour Playlist | August 17

By Hurley Winkler
Jax Music Hour airs Saturday nights at 8 p.m. on WJCT News 89.9 and re-airs on the Independent 89.9 HD4 on Sundays at 2 p.m. | Graphix by Bonnie Zerr

Last week on the Jax Music Hour (Saturdays at 8PM on WJCT News 89.9 FM) we showcased a mix of shows coming through Jacksonville, including jazz songstress Samara Joy and veteran irreverent rock outfit Jane’s Addiction. On the local side of things, we spun a mix of songs with rich and contemplative lyrics, including “Scorpio Ascendant” from NBC’s The Voice alum Niki Dawson as well as a newer track from singer-songwriter-filmmaker Jacob Cummings.

Here’s what played on the Jax Music Hour this week. Catch future episodes of the show on the air on 89.9 WJCT News every Saturday at 8PM, part of JME Saturday Nights.

KC & The Sunshine Band — “Get Down Tonight”
Stream | Get tickets to see KC & The Sunshine Band at the Florida Theater on October 11.

Coastal Creature — “Lemonade”
Stream

Faye Webster — “Right Side of My Neck”
Stream | Get tickets to see Faye Webster at the Florida Theater on September 9.

Jacob Cummings — “Incarnations”
Stream

Babe Honey — “Delray”

Stream

Cults — “Bad Things”

Stream | Get tickets to see Cults at the St. Augustine Amphitheater on October 15.

Annie Dukes — “Cherry”
Stream

Pylon — “Stop It”
Stream | Get tickets to see Pylon Reenactment Society at Jack Rabbits on August 31.

Jane’s Addiction — “Mountain Song”
Stream

Get tickets to see Jane’s Addiction at Daily’s Place on August 27.

Cimafunk — “Playa Noche”
Stream | Get tickets to see Cimafunk at Intuition Ale Works on October 10.

LPT — “Se Quema El Mundo”
Stream

Aalana — “Beretta”
Stream

Niki Dawson — “Scorpio Ascendant”
Stream

Ebonique — “Everafter”

Stream

Samara Joy — “Stardust”
Stream | Get tickets to see Samara Joy at the Florida Theater on October 22.

The Jax Music Hour airs Saturday nights at 8 p.m. on WJCT News 89.9 and re-airs on the Independent 89.9 HD4 on Sundays at 2 p.m. 

