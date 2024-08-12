Song of the Day | “No Problems” by Ginger Root

Courtesy of the artist

A multi-instrumentalist and noted polymath, Cameron Lew (AKA Ginger Root) makes polished, DIY synth-pop, fused with alt-disco, boogie, soul and (as evidenced on the new single “No Problems”) Japanese city pop.

Tapping into Ram-era Paul McCartney, with endearing and bright chord progressions and an orchestra of ambient synths, Kew builds a lively atmosphere on “No Problems,” waxing self-consciously about a personal journey toward authenticity: “Go get what you want / Get hip to the signs and then you /Get lost in your thoughts / Just trying to prove / What’s with you now?” Paired with a retro and madcap music video, “No Problems” is an early indicator of what to expect from Ginger Root’s forthcoming full length, SHINBANGUMI (out September 13 on Ghostly International).

Recommended If You Like: Pearl & the Oysters, Toro y Moi, Unknown Mortal Orchestra

Listen On: Spotify | Apple Music | YouTube

