Song of the Day | “No Problems” by Ginger Root

By JME Staff
Image
Courtesy of the artist

A multi-instrumentalist and noted polymath, Cameron Lew (AKA Ginger Root) makes polished, DIY synth-pop, fused with alt-disco, boogie, soul and (as evidenced on the new single “No Problems”) Japanese city pop.

Tapping into Ram-era Paul McCartney, with endearing and bright chord progressions and an orchestra of ambient synths, Kew builds a lively atmosphere on “No Problems,” waxing self-consciously about a personal journey toward authenticity: “Go get what you want / Get hip to the signs and then you /Get lost in your thoughts / Just trying to prove / What’s with you now?” Paired with a retro and madcap music video, “No Problems” is an early indicator of what to expect from Ginger Root’s forthcoming full length, SHINBANGUMI (out September 13 on Ghostly International).

Recommended If You Like: Pearl & the Oysters, Toro y Moi, Unknown Mortal Orchestra

Listen On: Spotify | Apple Music | YouTube 

All songs featured in our Song of the Day series can be found on our Fresh Squeeze Playlist and in rotation on our music discovery radio station, The Independent.

In this article: Ginger Root, JME, New music, No Problems, SHINBANGUMI and Song of the Day

More JME...

See All
Featured image for “Jacksonville Rockers Carmen Grab Onto Radio-Ready Hard Rock on New Single, “Tear My Arms Off””
Aug. 12, 2024

Jacksonville Rockers Carmen Grab Onto Radio-Ready Hard Rock on New Single, “Tear My Arms Off”

Featured image for “Song of the Day | “I Guess Time Just Makes Fools of Us All” by Father John Misty”
Aug. 08, 2024

Song of the Day | “I Guess Time Just Makes Fools of Us All” by Father John Misty

Featured image for “Jacksonville Indie-Pop Singer Caitlin Mahoney Feels Free on New Single”
Aug. 07, 2024

Jacksonville Indie-Pop Singer Caitlin Mahoney Feels Free on New Single

Featured image for “Jax Singer-Songwriter Chris Rudasill’s Solo Effort is Full of Deep, Ruminative Melancholy”
Aug. 07, 2024

Jax Singer-Songwriter Chris Rudasill’s Solo Effort is Full of Deep, Ruminative Melancholy

Featured image for “Song of the Day | “Aftertaste” by Katie Gavin”
Aug. 06, 2024

Song of the Day | “Aftertaste” by Katie Gavin

Featured image for “Haley Heynderickx Chooses Hope on “Seed of a Seed,” Her First New Single Since 2018”
Aug. 02, 2024

Haley Heynderickx Chooses Hope on “Seed of a Seed,” Her First New Single Since 2018

Featured image for “Jax Music Hour | July 27”
Aug. 02, 2024

Jax Music Hour | July 27

Featured image for “The Neighborhood Playlist | July 27”
Aug. 01, 2024

The Neighborhood Playlist | July 27

Featured image for “Song of the Day | “Super Breath” by Karen O and Danger Mouse”
Aug. 01, 2024

Song of the Day | “Super Breath” by Karen O and Danger Mouse

Featured image for “‘Exile in Americana,’ the Latest from Duval Musician Roy Peak is a Raucous Response to a Nineties Indie-Rock Classic”
Aug. 01, 2024

‘Exile in Americana,’ the Latest from Duval Musician Roy Peak is a Raucous Response to a Nineties Indie-Rock Classic

Learn how you can sponsor the Jacksonville Music Experience.

JME Live Music Calendar

Blue Jay Jazz Jam Blue Jay Jazz Jam Blue Jay Listening Room Tue. 08/13 @ 7:00 PM Ace Monroe Ace Monroe with Leilani Kilgore, Fortune Child and Rae & The Rag Dolls Jack Rabbits Thu. 08/15 @ 8:00 PM Songwriters Night Hosted by Andy Zipf Songwriters Night Hosted by Andy Zipf with Jesabel and Nathan Kalish & Jessica Pounds Blue Jay Listening Room Thu. 08/15 @ 8:00 PM Lauren Woodall & Her Band Lauren Woodall & Her Band with Howdy Blue Jay Listening Room Fri. 08/16 @ 8:00 PM Maren Morris Maren Morris with Anna Graves The Florida Theatre Fri. 08/16 @ 8:00 PM The Debt The Debt with Bryan Raymond Jack Rabbits Fri. 08/16 @ 8:00 PM 311 311 with AWOLNATION and Neon Trees The St. Augustine Amphitheatre Sat. 08/17 @ 7:00 PM Little Foot Little Foot with Blossomin' Bone, Deadman De Los Santos and Hogbean Rain Dogs Sat. 08/17 @ 7:00 PM Bold City Circuit Bold City Circuit Deb Ruby, June Bunch and Melissa Grady Bold City Circuit Sat. 08/17 @ 8:00 PM Companied Chaos Companied Chaos with Heavy on the Heart, Man Overboard and Jack Osborne Jack Rabbits Sat. 08/17 @ 8:00 PM Want more live music? We got you…