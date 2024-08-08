Song of the Day | “I Guess Time Just Makes Fools of Us All” by Father John Misty

Father John Misty's 'Greatish Hits: I Followed My Dreams and My Dreams Said to Crawl' is out now on all streaming platforms | Courtesy of the artist

Less than 15-years into his solo career, the loquacious, often cynical bard, Father John Misty, has certainly released enough music to warrant a greatest-hits album. Taken from the just-announced new collection of “hits,” the single, “I Guess Time Just Makes Fools of Us All,” is a loungy, verbose, nearly nine-minute ditty befitting an artist who has never seemed at a loss for words.

Misty’s Greatish Hits: I Followed My Dreams and My Dreams Said to Crawl is out now on all streaming platforms and available for preorder on vinyl here.

Recommended If You Like: Harry Nilsson, Bob Dylan, Randy Newman

Listen On: Spotify | Apple Music | YouTube

