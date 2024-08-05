8 Concerts to See this Week in Jacksonville

UB40, Hawthorne Heights, Tori Nance, Yesterday's Clothes and more

UK reggae legends UB40 play the Amp this week | Courtesy of the artist

Yacht Rock

Christopher Cross – Wednesday, August 7

Florida Theatre | Downtown Jacksonville

Soft-rock legend Christopher Cross – whose indelible hits include “Sailing” and “Ride Like the Wind” – performs at the Florida Theatre on Wednesday.

Emo/Alt Rock

Hawthorne Heights – Thursday, August 8

The Amp | St. Augustine

Seminal Dayton, Ohio emo band Hawthorne Heights brings its 20-year-anniversary show to the Amp on Thursday with (the band) Thursday, Anberlin, Armor for Sleep, Emery, and This Wild Life.

Indie Rock

Yesterday’s Clothes – Thursday, August 8

The Walrus | Murray Hill

Asheville indie rock troupe Yesterday’s Clothes plays the Walrus with Cigarettes @ Sunset, Sichaq and Soapbar on Thursday.

Singer-Songwriter

Tori Nance – Saturday, August 10

Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach

Jacksonville singer-songwriter Tori Nance celebrates her album release, performing at the Walrus with fellow local bard Roadie on Saturday.

Reggae

UB40 – Saturday, August 10

The Amp | St. Augustine

Legendary Birmingham (UK not US) reggae act UB40 performs at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre with UK ska legends the English Beat and UK reggae singer Maxi Priest on Saturday.

Indie/Garage/Punk

Mercy Mercy, Chalk Tiger, Blissfund – Saturday, August 10

The Walrus | Murray Hill

Duval garage rockers Mercy Mercy perform with local punks Chalk Tiger and singer-songwriter Blissfund on Saturday.

Various Artists

Underwire Collective Summer Crush – Sunday, August 11

Spinster Abbotts | St. Augustine

Jax artists Roadie, Kenzie’s Place, Nikayla Byirt and Miami’s Listener 555 perform at Spinster Abbotts in St. Augustine as part of Underwire Collective’s Summer Crush series on Sunday.

Rock

S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival – Sunday, August 11

The Amp | St. Augustine

Guitar hero Slash curates and headlines the S.E.R.P.E.N.T. with Larkin Poe, ZZ Ward and Robert Randolph at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre on Sunday.

