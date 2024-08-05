8 Concerts to See this Week in Jacksonville

UB40, Hawthorne Heights, Tori Nance, Yesterday's Clothes and more
Our weekly Go concert recommendations are updated every week. For a comprehensive list of this week’s concerts, go to our live music calendar page.
Yacht Rock
Christopher Cross – Wednesday, August 7
Florida Theatre | Downtown Jacksonville
Soft-rock legend Christopher Cross – whose indelible hits include “Sailing” and “Ride Like the Wind” – performs at the Florida Theatre on Wednesday.
Emo/Alt Rock
Hawthorne Heights – Thursday, August 8
The Amp | St. Augustine
Seminal Dayton, Ohio emo band Hawthorne Heights brings its 20-year-anniversary show to the Amp on Thursday with (the band) Thursday, Anberlin, Armor for Sleep, Emery, and This Wild Life.
Indie Rock
Yesterday’s Clothes – Thursday, August 8
The Walrus | Murray Hill
Asheville indie rock troupe Yesterday’s Clothes plays the Walrus with Cigarettes @ Sunset, Sichaq and Soapbar on Thursday.
Singer-Songwriter
Tori Nance – Saturday, August 10
Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach
Jacksonville singer-songwriter Tori Nance celebrates her album release, performing at the Walrus with fellow local bard Roadie on Saturday.
Reggae
UB40 – Saturday, August 10
The Amp | St. Augustine
Legendary Birmingham (UK not US) reggae act UB40 performs at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre with UK ska legends the English Beat and UK reggae singer Maxi Priest on Saturday.
Indie/Garage/Punk
Mercy Mercy, Chalk Tiger, Blissfund – Saturday, August 10
The Walrus | Murray Hill
Duval garage rockers Mercy Mercy perform with local punks Chalk Tiger and singer-songwriter Blissfund on Saturday.
More
Various Artists
Underwire Collective Summer Crush – Sunday, August 11
Spinster Abbotts | St. Augustine
Jax artists Roadie, Kenzie’s Place, Nikayla Byirt and Miami’s Listener 555 perform at Spinster Abbotts in St. Augustine as part of Underwire Collective’s Summer Crush series on Sunday.
Rock
S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival – Sunday, August 11
The Amp | St. Augustine
Guitar hero Slash curates and headlines the S.E.R.P.E.N.T. with Larkin Poe, ZZ Ward and Robert Randolph at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre on Sunday.