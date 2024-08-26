7 Concerts to See this Week in Jacksonville

Buffalo Nichols, Pylon Reenactment Society, Leela James, Bush and more
Our weekly Go concert recommendations are updated every week. For a comprehensive list of this week’s concerts, go to our live music calendar page.
Want our concert picks delivered to your inbox every Tuesday? Sign up of the JME Live newsletter and never miss a show.
Jangle Pop/New Wave
Crowded House – Thursday, August 29
The Amp | St. Augustine
Hey now. Hey Now! Eighties Australian jangle-pop greats Crowded House play the St. Augustine Amphitheatre on Thursday.
Alt-Rock
Bush – Thursday, August 29
Daily’s Place | Downtown Jacksonville
A trio of ‘90s-rock-radio standouts, Bush, Candlebox and (Alice in Chains guitarist) Jerry Cantell play Daily’s Place on Thursday.
Blues
The Lee Boys – Friday, August 30
Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach
Miami sacred steel torchbearers, blues band The Lee Boys perform at Blue Jay on Friday.
Alt-Rock
Stone Temple Pilots & Live – Friday, August 30
Daily’s Place | Downtown Jacksonville
Two of the best-selling rock bands of the ‘90s, Live and Stone Temple Pilots celebrate the 30th anniversary of their respective best-selling albums at Daily’s Place on Friday.
Blues
Buffalo Nichols – Saturday, August 31
Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach
Contemporary blues innovator Buffalo Nichols returns to the Blue Jay Listening Room on Saturday. Read our interview with Nichols from 2023 here.
R&B
Leela James – Saturday, August 31
Florida Theatre | Downtown Jacksonville
R&B standout, the singer Leela James performs at the Florida Theatre on Saturday.
Indie/Rock
Pylon Reenactment Society – Saturday, August 31
Jack Rabbits | San Marco
Members of the historic and highly influential Athens, GA band Pylon (reformed as Pylon Reenactment Society) play Jack Rabbits on Saturday. Read our interview with singer Vanessa Briscoe-Hay here.