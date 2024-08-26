7 Concerts to See this Week in Jacksonville

Buffalo Nichols, Pylon Reenactment Society, Leela James, Bush and more

By JME Staff
Image
Bluesman Buffalo Nichols is at Blue Jay Listening Room this week | Courtesy of the artist

Our weekly Go concert recommendations are updated every week. For a comprehensive list of this week’s concerts, go to our live music calendar page.

Jangle Pop/New Wave

Crowded House – Thursday, August 29

The Amp | St. Augustine 

Hey now. Hey Now! Eighties Australian jangle-pop greats Crowded House play the St. Augustine Amphitheatre on Thursday. 

More

Alt-Rock 

Bush – Thursday, August 29

Daily’s Place | Downtown Jacksonville  

A trio of ‘90s-rock-radio standouts, Bush, Candlebox and (Alice in Chains guitarist) Jerry Cantell play Daily’s Place on Thursday. 

More 

Blues 

The Lee Boys – Friday, August 30

Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach

Miami sacred steel torchbearers, blues band The Lee Boys perform at Blue Jay on Friday. 

More

Alt-Rock

Stone Temple Pilots & Live – Friday, August 30 

Daily’s Place | Downtown Jacksonville

Two of the best-selling rock bands of the ‘90s, Live and Stone Temple Pilots celebrate the 30th anniversary of their respective best-selling albums at Daily’s Place on Friday. 

More 

Blues 

Buffalo Nichols – Saturday, August 31

Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach

Contemporary blues innovator Buffalo Nichols returns to the Blue Jay Listening Room on Saturday. Read our interview with Nichols from 2023 here

More

R&B

Leela James – Saturday, August 31

Florida Theatre | Downtown Jacksonville 

R&B standout, the singer Leela James performs at the Florida Theatre on Saturday. 

More 

Indie/Rock

Pylon Reenactment Society – Saturday, August 31

Jack Rabbits | San Marco 

Members of the historic and highly influential Athens, GA band Pylon (reformed as Pylon Reenactment Society) play Jack Rabbits on Saturday. Read our interview with singer Vanessa Briscoe-Hay here

More 

