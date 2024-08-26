7 Concerts to See this Week in Jacksonville

Buffalo Nichols, Pylon Reenactment Society, Leela James, Bush and more

Bluesman Buffalo Nichols is at Blue Jay Listening Room this week | Courtesy of the artist

Our weekly Go concert recommendations are updated every week. For a comprehensive list of this week’s concerts, go to our live music calendar page.

Jangle Pop/New Wave

Crowded House – Thursday, August 29

The Amp | St. Augustine

Hey now. Hey Now! Eighties Australian jangle-pop greats Crowded House play the St. Augustine Amphitheatre on Thursday.

Alt-Rock

Bush – Thursday, August 29

Daily’s Place | Downtown Jacksonville

A trio of ‘90s-rock-radio standouts, Bush, Candlebox and (Alice in Chains guitarist) Jerry Cantell play Daily’s Place on Thursday.

Blues

The Lee Boys – Friday, August 30

Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach

Miami sacred steel torchbearers, blues band The Lee Boys perform at Blue Jay on Friday.

Alt-Rock

Stone Temple Pilots & Live – Friday, August 30

Daily’s Place | Downtown Jacksonville

Two of the best-selling rock bands of the ‘90s, Live and Stone Temple Pilots celebrate the 30th anniversary of their respective best-selling albums at Daily’s Place on Friday.

Blues

Buffalo Nichols – Saturday, August 31

Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach

Contemporary blues innovator Buffalo Nichols returns to the Blue Jay Listening Room on Saturday. Read our interview with Nichols from 2023 here.

R&B

Leela James – Saturday, August 31

Florida Theatre | Downtown Jacksonville

R&B standout, the singer Leela James performs at the Florida Theatre on Saturday.

Indie/Rock

Pylon Reenactment Society – Saturday, August 31

Jack Rabbits | San Marco

Members of the historic and highly influential Athens, GA band Pylon (reformed as Pylon Reenactment Society) play Jack Rabbits on Saturday. Read our interview with singer Vanessa Briscoe-Hay here.

