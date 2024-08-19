8 Concerts to See this Week in Jacksonville

Our weekly Go concert recommendations are updated every week. For a comprehensive list of this week’s concerts, go to our live music calendar page.
Pop/Yacht Rock
Train w/ Yacht Rock Revue – Thursday, August 22
Daily’s Place | Downtown Jacksonville
Pop-rock icons Train perform at Daily’s Place with the soft-rock tribute outfit Yacht Rock Revue on Thursday.
Metal
Rose Funeral – Friday, August 23
Kona Clubhouse | Arlington
Cincinnati death metal band Rose Funeral headlines a night of riffage with Royal Hearts, Endbringer and Necromorphic at Kona on Friday.
Indie Pop
Caitlin Mahoney – Friday, August 23
Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach
Beaches-based indie-pop singer Caitlin Mahoney celebrates the release of her new album at Blue Jay Listening Room on Friday. Read about Mahoney’s latest single here.
Jazz
Roboleo Duo – Saturday, August 24
Friday Musicale | Riverside
Internationally renowned chamber-jazz group the Reboleo Duo, featuring saxophonist Preston Duncan and pianist Mariana Airaudo, performs at Friday Musicale on Saturday.
Pop/Soul/R&B
John Legend – Saturday, August 24
Daily’s Place | Downtown Jacksonville
Grammy-Award-winning singer, songwriter and musician John Legend plays Daily’s Place on Saturday.
Jazz
Joshua Bowlus & Friends – Saturday, August 24
Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach
Duval pianist Joshua Bowlus and friends take on the music of Chick Correa at Blue Jay on Saturday.
Country/Americana
Charley Crockett – Monday, August 26
The Amp | St. Augustine
Texas country and Americana singer-songwriter and guitarist Charley Crockett plays the St. Augustine Amphitheatre on Monday.
Indie/Dance
Shonali – Monday, August 26
Jack Rabbits | San Marco
NYC indie-dance-rock artist Shonali performs at Jack Rabbits with Duval band Bad Madonna on Monday. More