8 Concerts to See this Week in Jacksonville

Indie Americana standout Charley Crockett plays the Amp this week | Courtesy of the artist

Our weekly Go concert recommendations are updated every week. For a comprehensive list of this week’s concerts, go to our live music calendar page.

Pop/Yacht Rock

Train w/ Yacht Rock Revue – Thursday, August 22

Daily’s Place | Downtown Jacksonville

Pop-rock icons Train perform at Daily’s Place with the soft-rock tribute outfit Yacht Rock Revue on Thursday.

More

Metal

Rose Funeral – Friday, August 23

Kona Clubhouse | Arlington

Cincinnati death metal band Rose Funeral headlines a night of riffage with Royal Hearts, Endbringer and Necromorphic at Kona on Friday.

More

Indie Pop

Caitlin Mahoney – Friday, August 23

Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach

Beaches-based indie-pop singer Caitlin Mahoney celebrates the release of her new album at Blue Jay Listening Room on Friday. Read about Mahoney’s latest single here.

More

Jazz

Roboleo Duo – Saturday, August 24

Friday Musicale | Riverside

Internationally renowned chamber-jazz group the Reboleo Duo, featuring saxophonist Preston Duncan and pianist Mariana Airaudo, performs at Friday Musicale on Saturday.

More

Pop/Soul/R&B

John Legend – Saturday, August 24

Daily’s Place | Downtown Jacksonville

Grammy-Award-winning singer, songwriter and musician John Legend plays Daily’s Place on Saturday.

More

Jazz

Joshua Bowlus & Friends – Saturday, August 24

Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach

Duval pianist Joshua Bowlus and friends take on the music of Chick Correa at Blue Jay on Saturday.

More

Country/Americana

Charley Crockett – Monday, August 26

The Amp | St. Augustine

Texas country and Americana singer-songwriter and guitarist Charley Crockett plays the St. Augustine Amphitheatre on Monday.

More

Indie/Dance

Shonali – Monday, August 26

Jack Rabbits | San Marco

NYC indie-dance-rock artist Shonali performs at Jack Rabbits with Duval band Bad Madonna on Monday. More