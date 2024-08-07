Jacksonville Indie-Pop Singer Caitlin Mahoney Feels Free on New Single

Caitlin Mahoney celebrates the release of her new album at Blue Jay Listening Room on August 23 | Courtesy of the artist

There’s clear Adele influence in the warm, inviting delivery of Beaches-based indie pop singer-songwriter Caitlin Mahoney’s lyrics. The Jacksonville artist’s new single, “Feelin’ Free,” sounds more like if Adele allowed herself to just let loose and have a little fun.

Bright synth tones and a poppy beat set the stage for this earwormy single, followed up by a healthy mix of robust guitar tones. When she sings, Mahoney makes ambitious, precise moves in her dynamic range, something she makes sound easy. The chorus’ resolution is the kind of pep-talky line you might see on a sticky note on someone’s bathroom mirror: “What a relief it’s only me I gotta please.” Yes ma’am!

“Feelin’ Free” is the first single on Mahoney’s third studio album, Name What I Need, which she describes as “a mature, hopeful reflection on boundaries, burnout and self love.” She’s celebrating the release of her new album at Blue Jay Listening Room on August 23. Get tickets and learn more here.

“Feelin’ Free” is available on all streaming platforms.

Listen: Spotify | Apple Music | YouTube