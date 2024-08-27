Song of the Day | “What’s Fair” by Blondshell

As Blondshell, LA singer-songwriter Sabrina Teitelbaum broke through last year with her grunge-y self-titled debut, and has since released a duet with fellow angsty rocker Bully.
On “What’s Fair,” Teitelbaum returns to the soft-loud dynamism that made her an indie standout for a song about the complex relationship between mother and daughter.
Recommended If You Like: boygenius, Veruca Salt, Alanis Morissette
Listen On: Spotify | YouTube | Apple Music
All songs featured in our Song of the Day series can be found on our Fresh Squeeze Playlist and in rotation on our music discovery radio station, The Independent.
In this article:
Aug. 27, 2024
The Neighborhood Playlist | August 24
Aug. 26, 2024
Beaches Psych-Rockers Killer Larry Serve Up a Bona Fide Marsh Stomper with Latest Release, “Swamp Rascal”
Aug. 22, 2024
Jax Music Hour Playlist | August 17
Aug. 22, 2024
Song of the Day | “Metropolis” by Kit Sebastian
Aug. 16, 2024
Veteran Art Rocker Vanessa Briscoe-Hay of Pylon on Honoring Music Legacy Through Reenactment
Aug. 16, 2024
Song of the Day | “Alesis” by Mk.gee
Aug. 13, 2024
The Neighborhood Playlist | August 10
Aug. 13, 2024
R.A.P. Music Tour Highlights Riverside’s Rich Musical Heritage with Multi-Venue Festival Featuring Local Artists
Aug. 12, 2024
Song of the Day | “No Problems” by Ginger Root
Aug. 12, 2024