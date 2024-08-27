Song of the Day | “What’s Fair” by Blondshell

By JME Staff
Image
Blondshell has shared the new single, "What's Fair."

As Blondshell, LA singer-songwriter Sabrina Teitelbaum broke through last year with her grunge-y self-titled debut, and has since released a duet with fellow angsty rocker Bully.

On “What’s Fair,” Teitelbaum returns to the soft-loud dynamism that made her an indie standout for a song about the complex relationship between mother and daughter.

Recommended If You Like: boygenius, Veruca Salt, Alanis Morissette

Listen On: Spotify | YouTube | Apple Music 

All songs featured in our Song of the Day series can be found on our Fresh Squeeze Playlist and in rotation on our music discovery radio station, The Independent.

In this article: Blondshell, JME, New music, Sabrina Teitelbaum, Song of the Day and What's Fair

More JME...

See All
Featured image for “The Neighborhood Playlist | August 24”
Aug. 27, 2024

The Neighborhood Playlist | August 24

Featured image for “Beaches Psych-Rockers Killer Larry Serve Up a Bona Fide Marsh Stomper with Latest Release, “Swamp Rascal””
Aug. 26, 2024

Beaches Psych-Rockers Killer Larry Serve Up a Bona Fide Marsh Stomper with Latest Release, “Swamp Rascal”

Featured image for “Jax Music Hour Playlist | August 17”
Aug. 22, 2024

Jax Music Hour Playlist | August 17

Featured image for “Song of the Day | “Metropolis” by Kit Sebastian”
Aug. 22, 2024

Song of the Day | “Metropolis” by Kit Sebastian

Featured image for “Veteran Art Rocker Vanessa Briscoe-Hay of Pylon on Honoring Music Legacy Through Reenactment”
Aug. 16, 2024

Veteran Art Rocker Vanessa Briscoe-Hay of Pylon on Honoring Music Legacy Through Reenactment

Featured image for “Song of the Day | “Alesis” by Mk.gee”
Aug. 16, 2024

Song of the Day | “Alesis” by Mk.gee

Featured image for “The Neighborhood Playlist | August 10”
Aug. 13, 2024

The Neighborhood Playlist | August 10

Featured image for “R.A.P. Music Tour Highlights Riverside’s Rich Musical Heritage with Multi-Venue Festival Featuring Local Artists”
Aug. 13, 2024

R.A.P. Music Tour Highlights Riverside’s Rich Musical Heritage with Multi-Venue Festival Featuring Local Artists

Featured image for “Song of the Day | “No Problems” by Ginger Root”
Aug. 12, 2024

Song of the Day | “No Problems” by Ginger Root

Featured image for “Jacksonville Rockers Carmen Grab Onto Radio-Ready Hard Rock on New Single, “Tear My Arms Off””
Aug. 12, 2024

Jacksonville Rockers Carmen Grab Onto Radio-Ready Hard Rock on New Single, “Tear My Arms Off”

Learn how you can sponsor the Jacksonville Music Experience.

JME Live Music Calendar

Blue Jay Jazz Jam Blue Jay Jazz Jam Blue Jay Listening Room Tue. 08/27 @ 7:00 PM Heavy Temple Heavy Temple with Valley of the Sun and Darkhorse Saloon Underbelly Tue. 08/27 @ 7:00 PM One Trip Little One Trip Little with Mudtown, The Valley Ghouls and Skwerell's Sideshow Rain Dogs Wed. 08/28 @ 7:00 PM Crowded House Crowded House The St. Augustine Amphitheatre Thu. 08/29 @ 7:00 PM Bush Bush with Jerry Cantrell and Candlebox Daily’s Place Thu. 08/29 @ 8:00 PM Cassie & Maggie Cassie & Maggie Cafe Eleven Thu. 08/29 @ 8:00 PM You Will Burn You Will Burn with Brain Burn, Avian Theory, The Infinity Cinema and Vodou Grave Underbelly Fri. 08/30 @ 6:30 PM Live and Stone Temple Pilots Live and Stone Temple Pilots with Soul Asylum Daily’s Place Fri. 08/30 @ 8:00 PM The Lee Boys The Lee Boys Blue Jay Listening Room Fri. 08/30 @ 8:00 PM Contact Contact with Jawbox Island Tropics Sat. 08/31 @ 6:30 PM Want more live music? We got you…