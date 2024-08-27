Song of the Day | “What’s Fair” by Blondshell

Blondshell has shared the new single, "What's Fair."

As Blondshell, LA singer-songwriter Sabrina Teitelbaum broke through last year with her grunge-y self-titled debut, and has since released a duet with fellow angsty rocker Bully.

On “What’s Fair,” Teitelbaum returns to the soft-loud dynamism that made her an indie standout for a song about the complex relationship between mother and daughter.

Recommended If You Like: boygenius, Veruca Salt, Alanis Morissette

Listen On: Spotify | YouTube | Apple Music

