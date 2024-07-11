Song of the Day | “Tuesday” by Toro y Moi

Another record, another reinvention for Toro y Moi. In the two years since his the funk-driven full length MAHAL, the indie polymath has released an album of instrumentals, and, now, changed course with “Tuesday,” an industrial, melodically pop-punk anthem that foreshadows is latest sonic exploration, Hole Erth (due in September on Dead Oceans).
With jagged guitar tones and an earnest vocal delivery, the artist channels early 2000’s angst with a keen eye for details.
All songs featured in our Song of the Day series can be found on our Fresh Squeeze Playlist and in rotation on our music discovery radio station, The Independent.
In this article:
Jul. 11, 2024
Electro Lounge Playlist | July 6
Jul. 11, 2024
Jacksonville Garage Rockers Seagate Chew on Rabid Punk Rock on Snarling New Single “Dog Bite”
Jul. 10, 2024
The Neighborhood Playlist | July 6
Jul. 10, 2024
Song of the Day | “No. 1 Headband” by Lupe Fiasco
Jul. 09, 2024
King Gizz Boogie Down and Pass the Mic on “Le Risque,” the First Single from New LP, ‘Flight b741’
Jul. 08, 2024
Bobby Weir, The String Cheese Incident to Co-Headline Hulaween 2024 as The Bobby Weir Incident
Jul. 08, 2024
Song of the Day | “Low Sun” by Hermanos Gutiérrez
Jul. 03, 2024
Song of the Day | “Humble Me” by Killer Mike
Jul. 02, 2024
Jacksonville’s Coyboi Circumvents the Monotony on Groovy New Single, “Time Away”
Jun. 28, 2024