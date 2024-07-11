Song of the Day | “Tuesday” by Toro y Moi

Toro y Moi's new record 'Hole Erth' is due out in September on Dead Oceans | Cinque Mubarak, courtesy of the artist

Another record, another reinvention for Toro y Moi. In the two years since his the funk-driven full length MAHAL, the indie polymath has released an album of instrumentals, and, now, changed course with “Tuesday,” an industrial, melodically pop-punk anthem that foreshadows is latest sonic exploration, Hole Erth (due in September on Dead Oceans).

With jagged guitar tones and an earnest vocal delivery, the artist channels early 2000’s angst with a keen eye for details.

All songs featured in our Song of the Day series can be found on our Fresh Squeeze Playlist and in rotation on our music discovery radio station, The Independent.