The Neighborhood Playlist | July 6

Happy July, Neighbors! I hope your holiday weekend was restful and accompanied with grilled food and sun. I made sure that the show was upbeat so the listeners could bask in the festivities. But if you missed the show, below is the list of jams that were played.
We had a dose of local music (Jeremy Ryan & Culture School, K.UTIE, Dillon, Cosmic Link, etc.) and welcomed new songs from NxWorries, musclecars and KAYTRANADA.
As always, make sure to stream the songs, add them to your playlists and share the songs (and my show) with your friends and neighbors. I will make sure to keep it hot for the duration of the summer. #TOTHETOP
The Neighborhood airs Saturday nights at 9 p.m. on WJCT News 89.9 and re-airs on the Independent 89.9 HD4 on Sundays at 3 p.m.
The Foreign Exchange – Body
KAYTRANADA – Stuntin’
Tanya Morgan – Don’t Look Up
Cosmic Link – Let It Go
Jeremy Ryan & Culture School – Showtime
K.UTIE – Castle
NxWorries feat. Thundercat – Battlefield
L.O.V.E Culture – Espresso
Dillon and Diamond D – Just Breathe feat. Stacey Epps and Slimkid3
Crystal Waters – Gypsy Woman
James Brown – Gonna Have A Funky Good Time
musclecars – Running Out of Time
Potatohead People – Distant Luv feat. Kapok
Robert Glasper – Round Bout Sunlight
Bryony Jarman Pinto – Feel Those Things (Radio Edit)
Machinedrum – ZOOM feat. Tinashe
