The Neighborhood Playlist | July 6

By Mr. Al Pete
Image
Mr. Al Pete is your guide through The Neighborhood, every Saturday night at 9 p.m. on WJCT News 89.9, part of JME Saturday Nights | Graphix by Bonnie Zerr

Happy July, Neighbors! I hope your holiday weekend was restful and accompanied with grilled food and sun. I made sure that the show was upbeat so the listeners could bask in the festivities. But if you missed the show, below is the list of jams that were played. 

We had a dose of local music (Jeremy Ryan & Culture School, K.UTIE, Dillon, Cosmic Link, etc.) and welcomed new songs from NxWorries, musclecars and KAYTRANADA.  

As always, make sure to stream the songs, add them to your playlists and share the songs (and my show) with your friends and neighbors. I will make sure to keep it hot for the duration of the summer. #TOTHETOP

The Neighborhood airs Saturday nights at 9 p.m. on WJCT News 89.9 and re-airs on the Independent 89.9 HD4 on Sundays at 3 p.m. 

The Foreign Exchange – Body

Stream

KAYTRANADA – Stuntin’

Stream

Tanya Morgan – Don’t Look Up

Stream

Cosmic Link – Let It Go

Stream

Jeremy Ryan & Culture School – Showtime

Stream

K.UTIE – Castle

Stream

NxWorries feat. Thundercat – Battlefield

Stream

L.O.V.E Culture – Espresso

Stream

Dillon and Diamond D – Just Breathe feat. Stacey Epps and Slimkid3

Stream

Crystal Waters – Gypsy Woman

Stream

James Brown – Gonna Have A Funky Good Time

Stream

musclecars – Running Out of Time

Stream

Potatohead People – Distant Luv feat. Kapok

Stream

Robert Glasper – Round Bout Sunlight

Stream

Bryony Jarman Pinto – Feel Those Things (Radio Edit)

Stream

Machinedrum – ZOOM feat. Tinashe

Stream

The Neighborhood airs Saturday nights at 9 p.m. on WJCT News 89.9 and re-airs on the Independent 89.9 HD4 on Sundays at 3 p.m. 

In this article: Mr. Al Pete, playlist, The Neighborhood and WJCT

More JME...

See All
Featured image for “Song of the Day | “No. 1 Headband” by Lupe Fiasco”
Jul. 10, 2024

Song of the Day | “No. 1 Headband” by Lupe Fiasco

Featured image for “King Gizz Boogie Down and Pass the Mic on “Le Risque,” the First Single from New LP, ‘Flight b741’”
Jul. 09, 2024

King Gizz Boogie Down and Pass the Mic on “Le Risque,” the First Single from New LP, ‘Flight b741’

Featured image for “Bobby Weir, The String Cheese Incident to Co-Headline Hulaween 2024 as The Bobby Weir Incident”
Jul. 08, 2024

Bobby Weir, The String Cheese Incident to Co-Headline Hulaween 2024 as The Bobby Weir Incident

Featured image for “Song of the Day | “Low Sun” by Hermanos Gutiérrez”
Jul. 08, 2024

Song of the Day | “Low Sun” by Hermanos Gutiérrez

Featured image for “Song of the Day | “Humble Me” by Killer Mike”
Jul. 03, 2024

Song of the Day | “Humble Me” by Killer Mike

Featured image for “Jacksonville’s Coyboi Circumvents the Monotony on Groovy New Single, “Time Away””
Jul. 02, 2024

Jacksonville’s Coyboi Circumvents the Monotony on Groovy New Single, “Time Away”

Featured image for “Jax Music Hour (Hot Local Summer) Playlist | June 22”
Jun. 28, 2024

Jax Music Hour (Hot Local Summer) Playlist | June 22

Featured image for “Electro Lounge Playlist | June 22”
Jun. 28, 2024

Electro Lounge Playlist | June 22

Featured image for “MJ Lenderman Announces New Album ‘Manning Fireworks,’ Shares “She’s Leaving You””
Jun. 27, 2024

MJ Lenderman Announces New Album ‘Manning Fireworks,’ Shares “She’s Leaving You”

Featured image for “Atlanta’s Lunar Vacation “Set the Stage” for Second Album With Atmospheric First Single”
Jun. 20, 2024

Atlanta’s Lunar Vacation “Set the Stage” for Second Album With Atmospheric First Single

Learn how you can sponsor the Jacksonville Music Experience.

JME Live Music Calendar

The Dollyrots The Dollyrots Jack Rabbits Thu. 07/11 @ 8:00 PM Bumpin Uglies and Ballyhoo! Bumpin Uglies and Ballyhoo! with Joe Samba Backyard Stage at The St. Augustine Amphitheatre Fri. 07/12 @ 7:00 PM Queens of R&B Queens of R&B with Xcape, SWV, Mya, Total and 702 Daily’s Place Fri. 07/12 @ 7:00 PM Liam Bauman Liam Bauman with Tori Nance Bold City Circuit Fri. 07/12 @ 7:30 PM Dauzat St Marie Dauzat St Marie Blue Jay Listening Room Fri. 07/12 @ 8:00 PM Lauren Woodall Lauren Woodall with Charlie Shuck and Andrew Felts Rain Dogs Fri. 07/12 @ 8:00 PM Chasing Airplanes Chasing Airplanes with Noctus, Monday Afternoon and Dead Angels Kona Skatepark Sat. 07/13 @ 6:00 PM Monsoon Monsoon w/ Pastors Son & Luci Lind Voo Swar Restaurant and Lounge Sat. 07/13 @ 8:00 PM Quad City DJ’s Quad City DJ’s with Turbo B (of Snap!) and 2 In A Room The Florida Theatre Sat. 07/13 @ 8:00 PM Jazz Night at Casbah Jazz Night at Casbah Casbah Cafe Sun. 07/14 @ 9:00 PM Want more live music? We got you…