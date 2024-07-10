The Neighborhood Playlist | July 6

Mr. Al Pete is your guide through The Neighborhood, every Saturday night at 9 p.m. on WJCT News 89.9, part of JME Saturday Nights | Graphix by Bonnie Zerr

Happy July, Neighbors! I hope your holiday weekend was restful and accompanied with grilled food and sun. I made sure that the show was upbeat so the listeners could bask in the festivities. But if you missed the show, below is the list of jams that were played.

We had a dose of local music (Jeremy Ryan & Culture School, K.UTIE, Dillon, Cosmic Link, etc.) and welcomed new songs from NxWorries, musclecars and KAYTRANADA.

As always, make sure to stream the songs, add them to your playlists and share the songs (and my show) with your friends and neighbors. I will make sure to keep it hot for the duration of the summer. #TOTHETOP

The Neighborhood airs Saturday nights at 9 p.m. on WJCT News 89.9 and re-airs on the Independent 89.9 HD4 on Sundays at 3 p.m.

The Foreign Exchange – Body

Stream

KAYTRANADA – Stuntin’

Stream

Tanya Morgan – Don’t Look Up

Stream

Cosmic Link – Let It Go

Stream

Jeremy Ryan & Culture School – Showtime

Stream

K.UTIE – Castle

Stream

NxWorries feat. Thundercat – Battlefield

Stream

L.O.V.E Culture – Espresso

Stream

Dillon and Diamond D – Just Breathe feat. Stacey Epps and Slimkid3

Stream

Crystal Waters – Gypsy Woman

Stream

James Brown – Gonna Have A Funky Good Time

Stream

musclecars – Running Out of Time

Stream

Potatohead People – Distant Luv feat. Kapok

Stream

Robert Glasper – Round Bout Sunlight

Stream

Bryony Jarman Pinto – Feel Those Things (Radio Edit)

Stream

Machinedrum – ZOOM feat. Tinashe

Stream

The Neighborhood airs Saturday nights at 9 p.m. on WJCT News 89.9 and re-airs on the Independent 89.9 HD4 on Sundays at 3 p.m.