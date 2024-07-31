Jax Bands Souvineer & Light the Moon Long for Belonging on “Blank Page”

By Scott Russell
Image

A pair of interconnected Jacksonville acts bring their creative bond to bear on “Blank Page,” the new track from folk-rock outfit Souvineer and indie-pop project Light the Moon.

Since its inception in winter 2020 and the 2021 release of their debut Snowglobe EP, Souvineer has grown from singer-songwriter Alissa Leonard’s (formerly of Isabella Parole and Manatella) side project into a full-fledged four-piece. That full-band lineup includes Kelly Green, the singer-songwriter behind Light the Moon, hence the established collaborative dynamic that gives us “Blank Page.” The rosy folk-pop ballad is shot through with a sense of bittersweet nostalgia befitting the evanescence of late summer, when the sun sets a little earlier each night, making the daylight that much more precious.

“Blank Page” is dreamy from the jump, with gleaming guitars, piano notes and tape loops like smoke rising into the stars. Percussion rolls in as Leonard and Green alternate between harmonizing and trading lines, joining their voices to entreat, “Take me home again where I can be with my friends / Take me back to where the days never end.” A simple but effective piano interlude carries us into the song’s back half, where the singers’ insistence that “There is a place where we belong” is at its most cathartic. 

Souvineer released their second EP, Statues, in June, and have a handful of North Florida shows on the calendar while at work on their full-length debut. As for Light the Moon, you can keep up with them right here.

