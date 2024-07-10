Song of the Day | “No. 1 Headband” by Lupe Fiasco

By JME Staff
Image
Lupe Fiasco's new album 'Samurai' is out now | Courtesy of the artist

Considered one of the best emcees of his (or any) generation, Lupe Fiasco’s sword remains sharp. On his latest the mid-tempo, jazz-infused “No. 1 Headband,” a single from a new full length Samurai (out now on 1st & 15th Too by way of Thirty Tigers), the Chicago rapper slices and dices.

Showing off his agility with a dynamically diverse delivery, Fiasco bobs and weaves on “No. 1 Headband,” spitting rapid-fire rhymes over pulsing drums, glistening synth lines and some uniquely deployed mouth trumpet. 

All songs featured in our Song of the Day series can be found on our Fresh Squeeze Playlist and in rotation on our music discovery radio station, The Independent.

In this article: JME, Lupe Fiasco, New music, No. 1 Headband, Samurai and Song of the Day

More JME...

See All
Featured image for “The Neighborhood Playlist | July 6”
Jul. 10, 2024

The Neighborhood Playlist | July 6

Featured image for “King Gizz Boogie Down and Pass the Mic on “Le Risque,” the First Single from New LP, ‘Flight b741’”
Jul. 09, 2024

King Gizz Boogie Down and Pass the Mic on “Le Risque,” the First Single from New LP, ‘Flight b741’

Featured image for “Bobby Weir, The String Cheese Incident to Co-Headline Hulaween 2024 as The Bobby Weir Incident”
Jul. 08, 2024

Bobby Weir, The String Cheese Incident to Co-Headline Hulaween 2024 as The Bobby Weir Incident

Featured image for “Song of the Day | “Low Sun” by Hermanos Gutiérrez”
Jul. 08, 2024

Song of the Day | “Low Sun” by Hermanos Gutiérrez

Featured image for “Song of the Day | “Humble Me” by Killer Mike”
Jul. 03, 2024

Song of the Day | “Humble Me” by Killer Mike

Featured image for “Jacksonville’s Coyboi Circumvents the Monotony on Groovy New Single, “Time Away””
Jul. 02, 2024

Jacksonville’s Coyboi Circumvents the Monotony on Groovy New Single, “Time Away”

Featured image for “Jax Music Hour (Hot Local Summer) Playlist | June 22”
Jun. 28, 2024

Jax Music Hour (Hot Local Summer) Playlist | June 22

Featured image for “Electro Lounge Playlist | June 22”
Jun. 28, 2024

Electro Lounge Playlist | June 22

Featured image for “MJ Lenderman Announces New Album ‘Manning Fireworks,’ Shares “She’s Leaving You””
Jun. 27, 2024

MJ Lenderman Announces New Album ‘Manning Fireworks,’ Shares “She’s Leaving You”

Featured image for “Atlanta’s Lunar Vacation “Set the Stage” for Second Album With Atmospheric First Single”
Jun. 20, 2024

Atlanta’s Lunar Vacation “Set the Stage” for Second Album With Atmospheric First Single

Learn how you can sponsor the Jacksonville Music Experience.

JME Live Music Calendar

The Dollyrots The Dollyrots Jack Rabbits Thu. 07/11 @ 8:00 PM Bumpin Uglies and Ballyhoo! Bumpin Uglies and Ballyhoo! with Joe Samba Backyard Stage at The St. Augustine Amphitheatre Fri. 07/12 @ 7:00 PM Queens of R&B Queens of R&B with Xcape, SWV, Mya, Total and 702 Daily’s Place Fri. 07/12 @ 7:00 PM Liam Bauman Liam Bauman with Tori Nance Bold City Circuit Fri. 07/12 @ 7:30 PM Dauzat St Marie Dauzat St Marie Blue Jay Listening Room Fri. 07/12 @ 8:00 PM Lauren Woodall Lauren Woodall with Charlie Shuck and Andrew Felts Rain Dogs Fri. 07/12 @ 8:00 PM Chasing Airplanes Chasing Airplanes with Noctus, Monday Afternoon and Dead Angels Kona Skatepark Sat. 07/13 @ 6:00 PM Monsoon Monsoon w/ Pastors Son & Luci Lind Voo Swar Restaurant and Lounge Sat. 07/13 @ 8:00 PM Quad City DJ’s Quad City DJ’s with Turbo B (of Snap!) and 2 In A Room The Florida Theatre Sat. 07/13 @ 8:00 PM Jazz Night at Casbah Jazz Night at Casbah Casbah Cafe Sun. 07/14 @ 9:00 PM Want more live music? We got you…