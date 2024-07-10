Song of the Day | “No. 1 Headband” by Lupe Fiasco

Considered one of the best emcees of his (or any) generation, Lupe Fiasco’s sword remains sharp. On his latest the mid-tempo, jazz-infused “No. 1 Headband,” a single from a new full length Samurai (out now on 1st & 15th Too by way of Thirty Tigers), the Chicago rapper slices and dices.
Showing off his agility with a dynamically diverse delivery, Fiasco bobs and weaves on “No. 1 Headband,” spitting rapid-fire rhymes over pulsing drums, glistening synth lines and some uniquely deployed mouth trumpet.
