Song of the Day | “Kiki, You Complete Me” by Los Bitchos

By JME Staff
Image
London-based instrumental group Los Bitchos' latest is "Kiki, You Complete Me." | Courtesy of the artist

Los Bitchos certainly march to the tune of their own drummer (that’s Nic Crawshaw, if you’re wondering). That tune often carries a tinge of cumbia but not always.

London-based. Internationally assembled. Los Bitchos is a super group of seriously shredding players (Serra Petale on guitar, Agustina Ruiz on synths, Swede Josefine Jonsson on bass), fusing turkish and surf rock with psychedelia and dynamic, propulsive rhythms. The group’s latest, “Kiki, You Complete Me,” is a barn burner.

Recommended If You Like: La Luz, Altin Gün, The Ventures

Listen on: Spotify | Apple Music | YouTube   

All songs featured in our Song of the Day series can be found on our Fresh Squeeze Playlist and in rotation on our music discovery radio station, The Independent.

