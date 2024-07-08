Bobby Weir, The String Cheese Incident to Co-Headline Hulaween 2024 as The Bobby Weir Incident

The lineup for this year’s 11th annual edition of the Suwannee Hulaween festival has been unveiled, with a first-of-its-kind collaboration between Grateful Dead co-founder Bobby Weir and perennial festival fixtures The String Cheese Incident—dubbed The Bobby Weir Incident—at the top of the bill. The impromptu supergroup’s one and, for the foreseeable future, only performance will comprise two consecutive sets closing out the festival on Sunday night, featuring three hours of Grateful Dead classics.

The Halloween-themed, multi-genre festival’s other 2024 headliners include Black Pumas, Sublime (featuring original members Eric & Bud, and fronted by the late Bradley Nowell’s son, Jakob Nowell), Killer Mike, Tash Sultana, Chris Lake, Tipper, Chase & Status, CloZee, Greensky Bluegrass, Liquid Stranger, Nora En Pure, Of The Trees, Umphrey’s McGee and, of course, The String Cheese Incident, who have hosted the festival and headlined all three nights since its 2013 inception.

Further down this year’s bill are electronic acts Giobbi, Daily Bread, Walker & Royce, &Friends, Airrica, Cassian, G Jones, BUNT., J Worra, Levity, LYNY and Township Rebellion, as well as a special DJ set by DJ Brownie, aka The Disco Biscuits’ Marc Brownstein. And for fans of rock, funk, blues and everything in between, there’s Andy Frasco & The U.N., Cory Wong, Dumpstaphunk, Eggy, Lettuce, Mildlife, New Mastersounds, Sam Grisman Project, Say She She and Spafford, among others.

Behind the scenes, this is a special year for Hulaween, which was recently reacquired by its original co-founder Michael Berg (along with his business partners Chris den Uijl and Aaron Ampudia of Baja Beach Fest, Suenos, North Coast and more) after its sale following the 2018 festival.

“As a co-founder of the festival, the opportunity to reacquire Hulaween and continue its storied legacy is an incredible full-circle moment after over a decade of commitment and service to the Hulaween journey,” said Berg in a statement. “Our goal to keep the dream alive is in the greatest possible hands with my friends and partners, Chris and Aaron, alongside the well-curated and longtime all-star team that produces Hulaween.”

Tickets are on sale now ahead of this year’s Hulaween, set for Thursday, Oct. 24, through Sunday, Oct. 27, at its Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park stomping grounds in Live Oak, Florida.

HULAWEEN 2024 LINEUP

HEADLINERS (A-Z)

Black Pumas

The Bobby Weir Incident (x2)

Chase & Status

Chris Lake

CloZee

Greensky Bluegrass

Killer Mike

Liquid Stranger

Nora En Pure

Of The Trees

Sublime

Tash Sultana

The String Cheese Incident (x5)

Tipper

Umphrey’s McGee (x2)

SUPPORT (A-Z)

Cassian

Cory Wong

Daily Bread

G Jones

J Worra

Lettuce

LP Giobbi

Walker & Royce

Zingara

ADDITIONAL SUPPORT (A-Z)

& Friends

A Hundred Drums

Airrica

ALLEYCVT

Andy Frasco & The U.N.

BUNT.

Dirtwire

DJ Brownie

Dumpstaphunk

Eggy

Holly Bowling

Karina Rykman

Kyle Walker

Levity

Lyny

Maddy O’Neal

Manic Focus

Mike Dillon and Punkadelick

Mildlife

Moontricks

New Mastersounds

Ravenscoon

Sam Grisman Project

Say She She

Spafford

Tand