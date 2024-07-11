Electro Lounge Playlist | July 6

The Electro Lounge is back and rolling out weekly dreamscapes — it’s an eclectic hour of chillout, downtempo songs, curiosities and deep cuts every Saturday at 10 p.m. on WJCT News 89.9. Listen here.
Here’s what we played on June 22.
Electro Lounge airs Saturday nights at 10 p.m. on WJCT News 89.9 and re-airs on the Independent 89.9 HD4 on Sundays at 4 p.m.
1 De Phazz – As the World Turns (Live in Vilnius)
2 Dadamnphreaknoizphunk – One Size Fits All
3 Frameworks – Patience
4 Coco Steel & Lovebomb – Yachts
5 Kaos – Around In Circles
6 Blank & Jones with Deep Forest – Sweet Lullaby (RELAX Mix)
7 Sven van Hees – Soda Pressing
8 Submersion – Infinite Reality
9 Chicane – Offshore
10 Bliss – Sleep Will Come
11 Aria – Un Bel Di
