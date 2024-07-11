Electro Lounge Playlist | July 6

By David Luckin
Image
Electro Lounge airs Saturday nights at 10 p.m. on WJCT News 89.9 and re-airs on the Independent 89.9 HD4 on Sundays at 4 p.m. | Graphix by Bonnie Zerr

The Electro Lounge is back and rolling out weekly dreamscapes — it’s an eclectic hour of chillout, downtempo songs, curiosities and deep cuts every Saturday at 10 p.m. on WJCT News 89.9. Listen here.

Here’s what we played on June 22.

Electro Lounge airs Saturday nights at 10 p.m. on WJCT News 89.9 and re-airs on the Independent 89.9 HD4 on Sundays at 4 p.m. 

1 De Phazz – As the World Turns (Live in Vilnius)
STREAM

2 Dadamnphreaknoizphunk – One Size Fits All
STREAM

3 Frameworks – Patience
STREAM

4 Coco Steel & Lovebomb – Yachts
STREAM

5 Kaos – Around In Circles
STREAM

6 Blank & Jones with Deep Forest – Sweet Lullaby (RELAX Mix)
STREAM

7 Sven van Hees – Soda Pressing
STREAM

8 Submersion – Infinite Reality
STREAM

9 Chicane – Offshore
STREAM

10 Bliss – Sleep Will Come
STREAM

11 Aria – Un Bel Di
STREAM

Electro Lounge airs Saturday nights at 10 p.m. on WJCT News 89.9 and re-airs on the Independent 89.9 HD4 on Sundays at 4 p.m. 

In this article: David Luckin, Electro Lounge, JME, playlist and WJCT

More JME...

See All
Featured image for “Song of the Day | “Tuesday” by Toro y Moi”
Jul. 11, 2024

Song of the Day | “Tuesday” by Toro y Moi

Featured image for “Jacksonville Garage Rockers Seagate Chew on Rabid Punk Rock on Snarling New Single “Dog Bite””
Jul. 11, 2024

Jacksonville Garage Rockers Seagate Chew on Rabid Punk Rock on Snarling New Single “Dog Bite”

Featured image for “The Neighborhood Playlist | July 6”
Jul. 10, 2024

The Neighborhood Playlist | July 6

Featured image for “Song of the Day | “No. 1 Headband” by Lupe Fiasco”
Jul. 10, 2024

Song of the Day | “No. 1 Headband” by Lupe Fiasco

Featured image for “King Gizz Boogie Down and Pass the Mic on “Le Risque,” the First Single from New LP, ‘Flight b741’”
Jul. 09, 2024

King Gizz Boogie Down and Pass the Mic on “Le Risque,” the First Single from New LP, ‘Flight b741’

Featured image for “Bobby Weir, The String Cheese Incident to Co-Headline Hulaween 2024 as The Bobby Weir Incident”
Jul. 08, 2024

Bobby Weir, The String Cheese Incident to Co-Headline Hulaween 2024 as The Bobby Weir Incident

Featured image for “Song of the Day | “Low Sun” by Hermanos Gutiérrez”
Jul. 08, 2024

Song of the Day | “Low Sun” by Hermanos Gutiérrez

Featured image for “Song of the Day | “Humble Me” by Killer Mike”
Jul. 03, 2024

Song of the Day | “Humble Me” by Killer Mike

Featured image for “Jacksonville’s Coyboi Circumvents the Monotony on Groovy New Single, “Time Away””
Jul. 02, 2024

Jacksonville’s Coyboi Circumvents the Monotony on Groovy New Single, “Time Away”

Featured image for “Jax Music Hour (Hot Local Summer) Playlist | June 22”
Jun. 28, 2024

Jax Music Hour (Hot Local Summer) Playlist | June 22

Learn how you can sponsor the Jacksonville Music Experience.

JME Live Music Calendar

The Dollyrots The Dollyrots Jack Rabbits Thu. 07/11 @ 8:00 PM Bumpin Uglies and Ballyhoo! Bumpin Uglies and Ballyhoo! with Joe Samba Backyard Stage at The St. Augustine Amphitheatre Fri. 07/12 @ 7:00 PM Queens of R&B Queens of R&B with Xcape, SWV, Mya, Total and 702 Daily’s Place Fri. 07/12 @ 7:00 PM Liam Bauman Liam Bauman with Tori Nance Bold City Circuit Fri. 07/12 @ 7:30 PM Dauzat St Marie Dauzat St Marie Blue Jay Listening Room Fri. 07/12 @ 8:00 PM Lauren Woodall Lauren Woodall with Charlie Shuck and Andrew Felts Rain Dogs Fri. 07/12 @ 8:00 PM Chasing Airplanes Chasing Airplanes with Noctus, Monday Afternoon and Dead Angels Kona Skatepark Sat. 07/13 @ 6:00 PM Monsoon Monsoon w/ Pastors Son & Luci Lind Voo Swar Restaurant and Lounge Sat. 07/13 @ 8:00 PM Quad City DJ’s Quad City DJ’s with Turbo B (of Snap!) and 2 In A Room The Florida Theatre Sat. 07/13 @ 8:00 PM Jazz Night at Casbah Jazz Night at Casbah Casbah Cafe Sun. 07/14 @ 9:00 PM Want more live music? We got you…