Electro Lounge Playlist | July 6

The Electro Lounge is back and rolling out weekly dreamscapes — it’s an eclectic hour of chillout, downtempo songs, curiosities and deep cuts every Saturday at 10 p.m. on WJCT News 89.9. Listen here.

Here’s what we played on June 22.

1 De Phazz – As the World Turns (Live in Vilnius)

2 Dadamnphreaknoizphunk – One Size Fits All

3 Frameworks – Patience

4 Coco Steel & Lovebomb – Yachts

5 Kaos – Around In Circles

6 Blank & Jones with Deep Forest – Sweet Lullaby (RELAX Mix)

7 Sven van Hees – Soda Pressing

8 Submersion – Infinite Reality

9 Chicane – Offshore

10 Bliss – Sleep Will Come

11 Aria – Un Bel Di

Electro Lounge airs Saturday nights at 10 p.m. on WJCT News 89.9 and re-airs on the Independent 89.9 HD4 on Sundays at 4 p.m.