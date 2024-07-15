Electro Lounge Playlist | July 13

By David Luckin
Image
The Electro Lounge is back and rolling out weekly dreamscapes — it’s an eclectic hour of chillout, downtempo songs, curiosities and deep cuts every Saturday at 10 p.m. on WJCT News 89.9. Listen here.

Here’s what we played on June 22.

Electro Lounge airs Saturday nights at 10 p.m. on WJCT News 89.9 and re-airs on the Independent 89.9 HD4 on Sundays at 4 p.m. 

1 Maya Delilah – Harvest Moon
STREAM

2 Aaron Tesser & The New Jazz Affair – I Want You to Stay (From P60 Remix)
STREAM

3 Light 4 Lines feat Sara Huffman – Ocean
NOT LISTED

4 Aya – Slippin’
STREAM

5 De-Phazz & STÜBAphilharmonie – Death By Chocolate
STREAM

6 Lemongrass – You Gotta Be Free (feat. Karen Gibson Roc)
STREAM

7 Deja-Move – Tomorrow Dub
STREAM

8 The Blue Monk – Jazz in the Jungle (feat. Larry Elam)
STREAM

9 C.C Miles – Dark Rainy City
STRAEM

10 BOB MARLEY Tiwa Savage WAITING IN VAIN
STREAM

11  Bob Marley Teni Oxnade Three Little Birds
STREAM

12 Lisa Shaw –  Inside My Love [Extended Mix]
STREAM

