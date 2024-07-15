Electro Lounge Playlist | July 13

Electro Lounge airs Saturday nights at 10 p.m. on WJCT News 89.9 and re-airs on the Independent 89.9 HD4 on Sundays at 4 p.m. | Graphix by Bonnie Zerr

The Electro Lounge is back and rolling out weekly dreamscapes — it’s an eclectic hour of chillout, downtempo songs, curiosities and deep cuts every Saturday at 10 p.m. on WJCT News 89.9. Listen here.

Here’s what we played on June 22.

1 Maya Delilah – Harvest Moon

STREAM



2 Aaron Tesser & The New Jazz Affair – I Want You to Stay (From P60 Remix)

STREAM



3 Light 4 Lines feat Sara Huffman – Ocean

NOT LISTED



4 Aya – Slippin’

STREAM



5 De-Phazz & STÜBAphilharmonie – Death By Chocolate

STREAM

6 Lemongrass – You Gotta Be Free (feat. Karen Gibson Roc)

STREAM



7 Deja-Move – Tomorrow Dub

STREAM



8 The Blue Monk – Jazz in the Jungle (feat. Larry Elam)

STREAM

9 C.C Miles – Dark Rainy City

STRAEM



10 BOB MARLEY Tiwa Savage WAITING IN VAIN

STREAM



11 Bob Marley Teni Oxnade Three Little Birds

STREAM



12 Lisa Shaw – Inside My Love [Extended Mix]

STREAM

