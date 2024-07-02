Jacksonville’s Coyboi Circumvents the Monotony on Groovy New Single, “Time Away”

By Matthew Shaw
Image
Coyboi -- AKA Cortnie Frazier(left) and Ihlan Magloire (right) -- have shared "Time Away," a new single from a forthcoming EP | Courtesy of the artist

“Spent some time away looking for reasons to love myself again,” sings Coyboi frontperson Cortnie Frazier on the opening salvo of “Time Away,” the funk-R&B-and-smooth-jazz infused new single from the popular Jacksonville indie band. The song opens with a disco beat and some invocative interplay between two guitar motifs – reverb-drenched strums and a funky vamp – all of which foreshadows the push-and-pull of the song’s lyrical theme of checking in and then checking out as the best way to tackle recurrent mental-health issues head on. 

Though Coyboi remains the project of Frazier and multi-instrumentalist Ihlan Magloire, the band has consistently drawn from the Marvel Universe of local talent. And “Time Away” features a bonafide Avengers-esque cast of Jax artists, with flipturn’s Mitch Fountain and local sax man Carlos Vizoso adding guitar and brass, respectively; Ty Sullivan (Dean Winter and the Heat) and Jon Ward on drums and bass; and a mix-and-master courtesy of Chicago-based Jax-native producer extraordinaire Brok Mende. 

“Time Away” was first conceptualized as an instrumental track, before quickly morphing into “a song addressing mental health and how one can at times get stuck in those cyclical head spaces,” Magloire wrote in an email about the song, which he says takes some of its groove cues from Rock-and-Roll-Hall-of Famer Nile Rodgers. “Ultimately it’s about getting out of a place where one is regularly, and finding a change of scenery, or some ‘Time Away,’ from the monotonous things in life.”  

Magloire says Coyboi will continue to circumvent the monotony as it plans several releases over the next few months en route to a new EP. 

“Time Away” is out now. Listen via your preferred streaming platform here.

In this article: Coyboi, jacksonville, JME, Local Spotlight, New music and Time Away

More JME...

See All
Featured image for “Jax Music Hour (Hot Local Summer) Playlist | June 22”
Jun. 28, 2024

Jax Music Hour (Hot Local Summer) Playlist | June 22

Featured image for “Electro Lounge Playlist | June 22”
Jun. 28, 2024

Electro Lounge Playlist | June 22

Featured image for “MJ Lenderman Announces New Album ‘Manning Fireworks,’ Shares “She’s Leaving You””
Jun. 27, 2024

MJ Lenderman Announces New Album ‘Manning Fireworks,’ Shares “She’s Leaving You”

Featured image for “Bobby Weir, The String Cheese Incident to Co-Headline Hulaween 2024 as The Bobby Weir Incident”
Jun. 23, 2024

Bobby Weir, The String Cheese Incident to Co-Headline Hulaween 2024 as The Bobby Weir Incident

Featured image for “Atlanta’s Lunar Vacation “Set the Stage” for Second Album With Atmospheric First Single”
Jun. 20, 2024

Atlanta’s Lunar Vacation “Set the Stage” for Second Album With Atmospheric First Single

Featured image for “Jax Music Hour Playlist | June 15”
Jun. 18, 2024

Jax Music Hour Playlist | June 15

Featured image for “The Neighborhood Playlist | June 15”
Jun. 18, 2024

The Neighborhood Playlist | June 15

Featured image for “Shovels & Rope Announce New Album ‘Something Is Working Up Above My Head,’ Share 2 New Singles”
Jun. 13, 2024

Shovels & Rope Announce New Album ‘Something Is Working Up Above My Head,’ Share 2 New Singles

Featured image for “Previously Unreleased Album by Alan Vega Initiates a Rightful Resurrection of the Suicide Frontman’s Certain Legacy”
Jun. 11, 2024

Previously Unreleased Album by Alan Vega Initiates a Rightful Resurrection of the Suicide Frontman’s Certain Legacy

Featured image for “Soccer Mommy Finds Beauty in Grief on New Single, “Lost””
Jun. 11, 2024

Soccer Mommy Finds Beauty in Grief on New Single, “Lost”

Learn how you can sponsor the Jacksonville Music Experience.

JME Live Music Calendar

The Spill Canvas The Spill Canvas with Have Mercy Underbelly Fri. 07/5 @ 7:00 PM Rain Dogs Anniversary Party Rain Dogs Anniversary Party with Visitation, snOre, Blissfund, Ticker Tapeworm Parade, Pastor’s Son and more Rain Dogs Fri. 07/5 @ 8:00 PM Drake Bell Drake Bell with Ava Clark and Brian Raymond Kona Skatepark Sat. 07/6 @ 7:00 PM Mike Shackelford Mike Shackelford Mudville Music Room Sat. 07/6 @ 7:00 PM Rain Dogs Anniversary Party Rain Dogs Anniversary Party with Visitation, snOre, Blissfund, Ticker Tapeworm Parade, Pastor’s Son and more Rain Dogs Sat. 07/6 @ 8:00 PM Seagate Seagate with Groove Inn and Denver Hall Jack Rabbits Sat. 07/6 @ 8:00 PM DJ Williams Band DJ Williams Band with Jessica Jones Underbelly Sun. 07/7 @ 7:00 PM Rain Dogs Anniversary Party Rain Dogs Anniversary Party with Visitation, snOre, Blissfund, Ticker Tapeworm Parade, Pastor’s Son and more Rain Dogs Sun. 07/7 @ 8:00 PM Jazz Night at Casbah Jazz Night at Casbah Casbah Cafe Sun. 07/7 @ 9:00 PM Mutilation Barbecue Mutilation Barbecue with Ignominious and Necromorphic Island Tropics Mon. 07/8 @ 7:00 PM Want more live music? We got you…