5 Concerts to See this Week in Jacksonville

Bold City Circuit, Queens of R&B, Songwriter Showcase and more

By JME Staff
Image

Our weekly Go concert recommendations are updated every week. For a comprehensive list of this week’s concerts, go to our live music calendar page.

Want our concert picks delivered to your inbox every Tuesday? Sign up of the JME Live newsletter and never miss a show.

Ska/Punk

Bumpin’ Uglies & Ballyhoo! – Friday, July 12

Backyard Stage | St. Augustine

Two popular reggae/rap/pop-fusion acts, Bumpin Uglies and Ballyhoo! perform on the Backyard Stage at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre on Friday. 

More

R&B/Soul 

Xcape, SWV, Mya – Friday, July 12

Daily’s Place | Downtown Jacksonville 

Nineties and early-aughts pop-radio standouts Xcape (“Just Kickin’ It”), SWV, Mya, Total and 702 perform as part of the Queens of R&B Tour at Daily’s Place on Friday. 

More

Singer-Songwriter 

Liam Bauman w/ Tori Nance – Friday, July 12

Bold City Circuit | RSVP for Address

Bold City Circuit presents a house show by Nashville singer-songwriter Liam Bauman and local artist Tori Nance on July 13. Home location, RSVP and the address will be listed on ticket and/or confirmation email. 

More

Metal/Emo 

Chasing Airplanes – Saturday, July 13

Kona Clubhouse | Arlington 

Emo-metal band Chasing Airplanes performs with Noctus, Monday Afternoon and Dead Angels at Kona Skatepark on Saturday. 

More

Folk/Singer-Songwriter

Chelsea Saddler, Rachel Jillman, Roadie, Lauren Woodall – Sunday, July 14

Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach

Local singer-songwriters Chelsea Saddler, Rachel Jillman, Roadie, Lauren Woodall

perform at Blue Jay Listening Room for Heartstrings, an all female songwriters showcase on Sunday. 

More

In this article: calendar, concert picks, concerts, jacksonville, JME and Live music

More JME...

See All
Featured image for “Song of the Day | Low Sun by Hermanos Gutiérrez”
Jul. 08, 2024

Song of the Day | Low Sun by Hermanos Gutiérrez

Featured image for “Song of the Day | “Humble Me” by Killer Mike”
Jul. 03, 2024

Song of the Day | “Humble Me” by Killer Mike

Featured image for “Jacksonville’s Coyboi Circumvents the Monotony on Groovy New Single, “Time Away””
Jul. 02, 2024

Jacksonville’s Coyboi Circumvents the Monotony on Groovy New Single, “Time Away”

Featured image for “Jax Music Hour (Hot Local Summer) Playlist | June 22”
Jun. 28, 2024

Jax Music Hour (Hot Local Summer) Playlist | June 22

Featured image for “Electro Lounge Playlist | June 22”
Jun. 28, 2024

Electro Lounge Playlist | June 22

Featured image for “MJ Lenderman Announces New Album ‘Manning Fireworks,’ Shares “She’s Leaving You””
Jun. 27, 2024

MJ Lenderman Announces New Album ‘Manning Fireworks,’ Shares “She’s Leaving You”

Featured image for “Bobby Weir, The String Cheese Incident to Co-Headline Hulaween 2024 as The Bobby Weir Incident”
Jun. 23, 2024

Bobby Weir, The String Cheese Incident to Co-Headline Hulaween 2024 as The Bobby Weir Incident

Featured image for “Atlanta’s Lunar Vacation “Set the Stage” for Second Album With Atmospheric First Single”
Jun. 20, 2024

Atlanta’s Lunar Vacation “Set the Stage” for Second Album With Atmospheric First Single

Featured image for “Jax Music Hour Playlist | June 15”
Jun. 18, 2024

Jax Music Hour Playlist | June 15

Featured image for “The Neighborhood Playlist | June 15”
Jun. 18, 2024

The Neighborhood Playlist | June 15

Learn how you can sponsor the Jacksonville Music Experience.

JME Live Music Calendar

Mutilation Barbecue Mutilation Barbecue with Ignominious and Necromorphic Island Tropics Mon. 07/8 @ 7:00 PM The Doobie Brothers The Doobie Brothers with the Robert Cray Band Daily’s Place Mon. 07/8 @ 7:00 PM Blue Jay Jazz Jam Blue Jay Jazz Jam Blue Jay Listening Room Tue. 07/9 @ 7:00 PM The Dollyrots The Dollyrots Jack Rabbits Thu. 07/11 @ 8:00 PM Bumpin Uglies and Ballyhoo! Bumpin Uglies and Ballyhoo! with Joe Samba Backyard Stage at The St. Augustine Amphitheatre Fri. 07/12 @ 7:00 PM Queens of R&B Queens of R&B with Xcape, SWV, Mya, Total and 702 Daily’s Place Fri. 07/12 @ 7:00 PM Liam Bauman Liam Bauman with Tori Nance Bold City Circuit Fri. 07/12 @ 7:30 PM Dauzat St Marie Dauzat St Marie Blue Jay Listening Room Fri. 07/12 @ 8:00 PM Lauren Woodall Lauren Woodall with Charlie Shuck and Andrew Felts Rain Dogs Fri. 07/12 @ 8:00 PM Chasing Airplanes Chasing Airplanes with Noctus, Monday Afternoon and Dead Angels Kona Skatepark Sat. 07/13 @ 6:00 PM Want more live music? We got you…