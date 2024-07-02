5 Concerts to See this Week in Jacksonville

Bold City Circuit, Queens of R&B, Songwriter Showcase and more

Our weekly Go concert recommendations are updated every week. For a comprehensive list of this week’s concerts, go to our live music calendar page.

Want our concert picks delivered to your inbox every Tuesday? Sign up of the JME Live newsletter and never miss a show.

Ska/Punk

Bumpin’ Uglies & Ballyhoo! – Friday, July 12

Backyard Stage | St. Augustine

Two popular reggae/rap/pop-fusion acts, Bumpin Uglies and Ballyhoo! perform on the Backyard Stage at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre on Friday.

More

R&B/Soul

Xcape, SWV, Mya – Friday, July 12

Daily’s Place | Downtown Jacksonville

Nineties and early-aughts pop-radio standouts Xcape (“Just Kickin’ It”), SWV, Mya, Total and 702 perform as part of the Queens of R&B Tour at Daily’s Place on Friday.

More

Singer-Songwriter

Liam Bauman w/ Tori Nance – Friday, July 12

Bold City Circuit | RSVP for Address

Bold City Circuit presents a house show by Nashville singer-songwriter Liam Bauman and local artist Tori Nance on July 13. Home location, RSVP and the address will be listed on ticket and/or confirmation email.

More

Metal/Emo

Chasing Airplanes – Saturday, July 13

Kona Clubhouse | Arlington

Emo-metal band Chasing Airplanes performs with Noctus, Monday Afternoon and Dead Angels at Kona Skatepark on Saturday.

More

Folk/Singer-Songwriter

Chelsea Saddler, Rachel Jillman, Roadie, Lauren Woodall – Sunday, July 14

Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach

Local singer-songwriters Chelsea Saddler, Rachel Jillman, Roadie, Lauren Woodall

perform at Blue Jay Listening Room for Heartstrings, an all female songwriters showcase on Sunday.

More