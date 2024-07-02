5 Concerts to See this Week in Jacksonville

Bold City Circuit, Queens of R&B, Songwriter Showcase and more
Ska/Punk
Bumpin’ Uglies & Ballyhoo! – Friday, July 12
Backyard Stage | St. Augustine
Two popular reggae/rap/pop-fusion acts, Bumpin Uglies and Ballyhoo! perform on the Backyard Stage at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre on Friday.
R&B/Soul
Xcape, SWV, Mya – Friday, July 12
Daily’s Place | Downtown Jacksonville
Nineties and early-aughts pop-radio standouts Xcape (“Just Kickin’ It”), SWV, Mya, Total and 702 perform as part of the Queens of R&B Tour at Daily’s Place on Friday.
Singer-Songwriter
Liam Bauman w/ Tori Nance – Friday, July 12
Bold City Circuit | RSVP for Address
Bold City Circuit presents a house show by Nashville singer-songwriter Liam Bauman and local artist Tori Nance on July 13. Home location, RSVP and the address will be listed on ticket and/or confirmation email.
Metal/Emo
Chasing Airplanes – Saturday, July 13
Kona Clubhouse | Arlington
Emo-metal band Chasing Airplanes performs with Noctus, Monday Afternoon and Dead Angels at Kona Skatepark on Saturday.
Folk/Singer-Songwriter
Chelsea Saddler, Rachel Jillman, Roadie, Lauren Woodall – Sunday, July 14
Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach
Local singer-songwriters Chelsea Saddler, Rachel Jillman, Roadie, Lauren Woodall
perform at Blue Jay Listening Room for Heartstrings, an all female songwriters showcase on Sunday.