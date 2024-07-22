7 Concerts to See this Week in Jacksonville

Jeezy, Third Eye Blind & Yellowcard, Lamb of God and more
Our weekly Go concert recommendations are updated every week.
Metal
Lamb of God – Tuesday, July 23
Daily’s Place | Downtown Jacksonville
Popular metal act Lamb of God performs with Mastodon, Kerry King and Malevolence at Daily’s Place on Tuesday.
Indie Rock
Dogpark – Wednesday, July 24
The Walrus | Murray Hill
NYC-based indie rockers Dogpark performs at the Walrus on Wednesday.
Pop Rock
Third Eye Blind, Yellowcard, Arizona – Friday, July 26
VyStar Arena | Downtown Jacksonville
Late-nineties/early aughts pop-rock acts Third Eye Blind and (hometown heroes) Yellowcard perform at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on Friday.
Hip Hop
Summertime in the City – Saturday, July 27
James Weldon Johnson Park | Downtown Jacksonville
The annual urban arts celebration Summertime in the City returns to James Weldon Johnson Park on Saturday, July 27, and features dance battles, live art installations, podcasts, music experiences, DJ’s, and live performances from a lineup of local hip-hop artists. It’s free to attend.
Hip Hop
Jeezy – Saturday, July 27
VyStar Arena | Downtown Jacksonville
Popular hip-hop artist Jeezy brings The Statewide Emergency Tour with guests JT, Bossman DLow, Plies and Rob49 to VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on Friday.
Indie Rock/Singer-Songwriter
rickoLus – Saturday, July 27
Jack Rabbits | San Marco
Standout local singer-songwriter rickoLus performs with Daytona indie rock band Virginity on Saturday at Jack Rabbits.
Jazz
The Jazz Jam hosted by Ulysses Owens Jr. – Sunday, July 28
Wildcrafters | Riverside
Duval-bred, grammy-winning musician and educator Ulysses Owens Jr. leads an ensemble of world-class players for the return of the Jazz Jam. The July 28 event features Barry Greene and Scott Giddens. The show is free to attend.