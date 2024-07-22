7 Concerts to See this Week in Jacksonville

Jeezy, Third Eye Blind & Yellowcard, Lamb of God and more

By JME Staff
Image

Metal 

Lamb of God – Tuesday, July 23

Daily’s Place | Downtown Jacksonville 

Popular metal act Lamb of God performs with Mastodon, Kerry King and Malevolence at Daily’s Place on Tuesday. 

More 

Indie Rock

Dogpark – Wednesday, July 24

The Walrus | Murray Hill 

NYC-based indie rockers Dogpark performs at the Walrus on Wednesday. 

More 

Pop Rock 

Third Eye Blind, Yellowcard, Arizona – Friday, July 26 

VyStar Arena | Downtown Jacksonville

Late-nineties/early aughts pop-rock acts Third Eye Blind and (hometown heroes) Yellowcard perform at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on Friday. 

More

Hip Hop 

Summertime in the City – Saturday, July 27 

James Weldon Johnson Park | Downtown Jacksonville

The annual urban arts celebration Summertime in the City returns to James Weldon Johnson Park on Saturday, July 27, and features dance battles, live art installations, podcasts, music experiences, DJ’s, and live performances from a lineup of local hip-hop artists. It’s free to attend.

More

Hip Hop

Jeezy – Saturday, July 27 

VyStar Arena | Downtown Jacksonville

Popular hip-hop artist Jeezy brings The Statewide Emergency Tour with guests JT, Bossman DLow, Plies and Rob49 to VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on Friday. 

More

Indie Rock/Singer-Songwriter

rickoLus – Saturday, July 27

Jack Rabbits | San Marco 

Standout local singer-songwriter rickoLus performs with Daytona indie rock band Virginity on Saturday at Jack Rabbits. 

More

Jazz 

The Jazz Jam hosted by Ulysses Owens Jr. – Sunday, July 28

Wildcrafters | Riverside

Duval-bred, grammy-winning musician and educator Ulysses Owens Jr. leads an ensemble of world-class players for the return of the Jazz Jam. The July 28 event features Barry Greene and Scott Giddens. The show is free to attend.

More

