7 Concerts to See this Week in Jacksonville

Jeezy, Third Eye Blind & Yellowcard, Lamb of God and more

Metal

Lamb of God – Tuesday, July 23

Daily’s Place | Downtown Jacksonville

Popular metal act Lamb of God performs with Mastodon, Kerry King and Malevolence at Daily’s Place on Tuesday.

Indie Rock

Dogpark – Wednesday, July 24

The Walrus | Murray Hill

NYC-based indie rockers Dogpark performs at the Walrus on Wednesday.

Pop Rock

Third Eye Blind, Yellowcard, Arizona – Friday, July 26

VyStar Arena | Downtown Jacksonville

Late-nineties/early aughts pop-rock acts Third Eye Blind and (hometown heroes) Yellowcard perform at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on Friday.

Hip Hop

Summertime in the City – Saturday, July 27

James Weldon Johnson Park | Downtown Jacksonville

The annual urban arts celebration Summertime in the City returns to James Weldon Johnson Park on Saturday, July 27, and features dance battles, live art installations, podcasts, music experiences, DJ’s, and live performances from a lineup of local hip-hop artists. It’s free to attend.

Hip Hop

Jeezy – Saturday, July 27

VyStar Arena | Downtown Jacksonville

Popular hip-hop artist Jeezy brings The Statewide Emergency Tour with guests JT, Bossman DLow, Plies and Rob49 to VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on Friday.

Indie Rock/Singer-Songwriter

rickoLus – Saturday, July 27

Jack Rabbits | San Marco

Standout local singer-songwriter rickoLus performs with Daytona indie rock band Virginity on Saturday at Jack Rabbits.

Jazz

The Jazz Jam hosted by Ulysses Owens Jr. – Sunday, July 28

Wildcrafters | Riverside

Duval-bred, grammy-winning musician and educator Ulysses Owens Jr. leads an ensemble of world-class players for the return of the Jazz Jam. The July 28 event features Barry Greene and Scott Giddens. The show is free to attend.

