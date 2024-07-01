7 Concerts to See this Week in Jacksonville

T-Pain at The Amp, Rain Dogs anniversary bash, Seagate at Jack Rabbits and more

By JME Staff
Image
Courtesy of The Amp

Our weekly Go concert recommendations are updated every week. For a comprehensive list of this week’s concerts, go to our live music calendar page.

Hip Hop

T-Pain – Tuesday, July 2

The Amp | St. Augustine

Rapper and singer T-Pain plays the St. Augustine Amphitheatre with LaRussell, NandoSTL and Young Ca$h on Tuesday. 

Various Artists 

Rain Dogs Anniversary Party – Friday-Sunday, July 5-7

Rain Dogs | Five Points 

Beloved watering-hole-slash-music-club Rain Dogs celebrates another year as Riverside’s fave neighborhood bar and local-music showcase spot with three days/nights of performances by a admirable lineup of Duval-based talent, including Visitation, snOre, Blissfund, Ticker Tapeworm Parade, Pastor’s Son and more. 

Emo/Rock 

The Spill Canvas – Friday, July 5

Underbelly | Downtown Jacksonville

South Dakota-bred emo rockers The Spill Canvas perform at Underbelly on Friday. 

Indie-Rock/Hip Hop 

Seagate w/ Groove Inn & Denver Hall – Saturday, July 6

Jack Rabbits | San Marco 

Standout local garage-rock youngsters Seagate perform at Jack Rabbits with Duval native Denver Hall and Groove Inn on Saturday. 

Indie/Garage/Post-Punk

Mercy Mercy, Tori Nance, Everything 2 Me – Saturday, July 6

The Walrus | Murray Hill 

An all local bill at the Walrus features garage rockers Mercy Mercy, indie singer-songwriter Tori Nance, post-punks Everything 2 Me and more on Saturday.
Jazz

Jazz Night at Casbah – Sunday, July 7 

Casbah Cafe | Avondale 

Started by the late, great drummer Von Barlow (1943-2020), the Casbah’s jazz jam is one of the longest-running jam sessions in Northeast Florida. Expect to see many current and soon-to-be local-music legends.

Classic Rock 

The Doobie Brothers – Monday, July 8

Daily’s Place | Downtown Jacksonville 

The blue-eyed-soul siblings, ‘70s soft-rock icons the Doobie Brothers (Note: no actual familial relations among the band’s lineup), perform at Daily’s Place on Monday. 

