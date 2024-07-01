7 Concerts to See this Week in Jacksonville

T-Pain at The Amp, Rain Dogs anniversary bash, Seagate at Jack Rabbits and more

Courtesy of The Amp

Hip Hop

T-Pain – Tuesday, July 2

The Amp | St. Augustine

Rapper and singer T-Pain plays the St. Augustine Amphitheatre with LaRussell, NandoSTL and Young Ca$h on Tuesday.

Various Artists

Rain Dogs Anniversary Party – Friday-Sunday, July 5-7

Rain Dogs | Five Points

Beloved watering-hole-slash-music-club Rain Dogs celebrates another year as Riverside’s fave neighborhood bar and local-music showcase spot with three days/nights of performances by a admirable lineup of Duval-based talent, including Visitation, snOre, Blissfund, Ticker Tapeworm Parade, Pastor’s Son and more.

Emo/Rock

The Spill Canvas – Friday, July 5

Underbelly | Downtown Jacksonville

South Dakota-bred emo rockers The Spill Canvas perform at Underbelly on Friday.

Indie-Rock/Hip Hop

Seagate w/ Groove Inn & Denver Hall – Saturday, July 6

Jack Rabbits | San Marco

Standout local garage-rock youngsters Seagate perform at Jack Rabbits with Duval native Denver Hall and Groove Inn on Saturday.

Indie/Garage/Post-Punk

Mercy Mercy, Tori Nance, Everything 2 Me – Saturday, July 6

The Walrus | Murray Hill

An all local bill at the Walrus features garage rockers Mercy Mercy, indie singer-songwriter Tori Nance, post-punks Everything 2 Me and more on Saturday.

Jazz

Jazz Night at Casbah – Sunday, July 7

Casbah Cafe | Avondale

Started by the late, great drummer Von Barlow (1943-2020), the Casbah’s jazz jam is one of the longest-running jam sessions in Northeast Florida. Expect to see many current and soon-to-be local-music legends.

Classic Rock

The Doobie Brothers – Monday, July 8

Daily’s Place | Downtown Jacksonville

The blue-eyed-soul siblings, ‘70s soft-rock icons the Doobie Brothers (Note: no actual familial relations among the band’s lineup), perform at Daily’s Place on Monday.

