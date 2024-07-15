7 Concerts to See this Week in Jacksonville

Two Door Cinema Club w/ Flipturn, Buddy Guy, NKOTB and more
Our weekly Go concert recommendations are updated every week. For a comprehensive list of this week’s concerts, go to our live music calendar page.
Want our concert picks delivered to your inbox every Tuesday? Sign up of the JME Live newsletter and never miss a show.
Indie Rock
Two Door Cinema Club w/ Flipturn – Wednesday, July 17
Daily’s Place | Downtown Jacksonville
Irish dance-punk outfit Two Door Cinema Club performs at Daily’s Place with special guests, the Fernandina-bred indie rock sensation Flipturn on Wednesday.
Rap
MC Chris – Thursday, July 18
Jack Rabbits | San Marco
Rapper and comedian MC Chris returns to Jack Rabbits in San Marco on Thursday.
Singer-Songwriter
Andy Zipf, Dan Stepp, Jeremiah Jones and Patrick Hagerman – Thursday, July 18
Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach
Local singer-songwriter Andy Zipf hosts this monthly showcase of singer-songwriters at Blue Jay Listening Room. Thursday’s showcase features regional folk and Americana acts Dan Stepp, Jeremiah Jones and Patrick Hagerman.
Blues
Buddy Guy – Saturday, July 20
The Amp | St. Augustine
Legendary guitarist, the 86-year-old Buddy Guy plays the Amp on Saturday. This show was rescheduled from a previously canceled date.
Jazz
The Jazz Jam hosted by Ulysses Owens Jr. – Sunday, July 21
Wildcrafters | Riverside
Duval-bred, grammy-winning musician and educator Ulysses Owens Jr. leads an ensemble of world-class players for the return of the Jazz Jam on Sunday. The event features members of the Florida contingent of Owens’ Generation Y. The show is free to attend.
Reggae
Iration & Pepper – Sunday, July 21
The Amp | St. Augustine
Two Hawaii-bred reggae acts, Iration and Pepper, return to Northeast Florida to perform at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre on Sunday.
Pop
New Kids on the Block – Sunday, July 21
Daily’s Place | Downtown Jacksonville
Undoubtedly you’ll need “The Right Stuff” to enjoy this nostalgia-heavy pop showcase headlined by NKOTB (that’s New Kids on the Block, children) with guests Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff.