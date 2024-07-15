7 Concerts to See this Week in Jacksonville

Two Door Cinema Club w/ Flipturn, Buddy Guy, NKOTB and more

By JME Staff
Image
Indie-rock band Two Door Cinema performs this week with support from locals Flipturn at Daily's Place | Courtesy of the artist

Our weekly Go concert recommendations are updated every week. For a comprehensive list of this week’s concerts, go to our live music calendar page.

Indie Rock 

Two Door Cinema Club w/ Flipturn – Wednesday, July 17

Daily’s Place | Downtown Jacksonville

Irish dance-punk outfit Two Door Cinema Club performs at Daily’s Place with special guests, the Fernandina-bred indie rock sensation Flipturn on Wednesday. 

More

Rap 

MC Chris – Thursday, July 18

Jack Rabbits | San Marco 

Rapper and comedian MC Chris returns to Jack Rabbits in San Marco on Thursday. 

More

Singer-Songwriter

Andy Zipf, Dan Stepp, Jeremiah Jones and Patrick Hagerman – Thursday, July 18

Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach

Local singer-songwriter Andy Zipf hosts this monthly showcase of singer-songwriters at Blue Jay Listening Room. Thursday’s showcase features regional folk and Americana acts Dan Stepp, Jeremiah Jones and Patrick Hagerman. 

More

Blues

Buddy Guy – Saturday, July 20 

The Amp | St. Augustine 

Legendary guitarist, the 86-year-old Buddy Guy plays the Amp on Saturday. This show was rescheduled from a previously canceled date. 

More

Jazz 

The Jazz Jam hosted by Ulysses Owens Jr. – Sunday, July 21

Wildcrafters | Riverside

Duval-bred, grammy-winning musician and educator Ulysses Owens Jr. leads an ensemble of world-class players for the return of the Jazz Jam on Sunday. The event features members of the Florida contingent of Owens’ Generation Y. The show is free to attend.

More 

Reggae 

Iration & Pepper – Sunday, July 21 

The Amp | St. Augustine

Two Hawaii-bred reggae acts, Iration and Pepper, return to Northeast Florida to perform at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre on Sunday. 

More

Pop 

New Kids on the Block – Sunday, July 21

Daily’s Place | Downtown Jacksonville

Undoubtedly you’ll need “The Right Stuff” to enjoy this nostalgia-heavy pop showcase headlined by NKOTB (that’s New Kids on the Block, children) with guests Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff. 

More

In this article: calendar, concerts, jacksonville, JME, Live music and picks

