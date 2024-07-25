8 Concerts to See this Week in Jacksonville

Dylan LeBlanc, Chief Keef, Switchfoot, Slightly Stoopid and more
Indie/Folk
Dylan LeBlanc – Tuesday, July 30
Intuition Ale Works | Downtown Jacksonville
Louisiana-bred alt/indie singer-songwriter and guitarist Dylan LeBlanc performs at the Bier Hall inside Intuition Ale Works on Tuesday.
Hip Hop
Chief Keef – Wednesday, July 31
Daily’s Place | Downtown Jacksonville
Southside Chicago mixtape king Chief Keef performs at Daily’s Place with Lil Gnar & the Glo Boys on Wednesday.
Jazz
Joshua Bowlus Quintet – Wednesday, July 31
Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach
Duval pianist Joshua Bowlus brings an ensemble of Jax and NYC based musicians – Ulysses Owens Jr. (drums), Benny Bennack (trumpet), Altin Sencalar (trombone), Thomas Milovac (bass) – to the Blue Jay Listening Room on Wednesday.
Reggae
Dirty Heads & Slightly Stoopid – Thursday, August 1
Daily’s Place | Downtown Jacksonville
Southern California reggae-rock-fusion acts Dirty Heads and Slightly Stoopid perform at Daily’s Place on Thursday.
Jazz
Altin Sencalar – Friday, August 2
Friday Musicale | Riverside
Accomplished jazz trombonist Altin Sencalar performs (for the second time this week) at Friday Musicale on Friday.
Alternative Rock
Switchfoot – Saturday, August 3
The Amp | St. Augustine
San Diego alternative rockers Switchfoot plays the St. Augustine Amphitheatre with singer-songwriter Matt Nathanson and rockers Blue October on Saturday.
Roots/Rock
Deadman De Los Santos – Saturday, August 3
Rain Dogs | Five Points
Local roots-rock act Deadman De Los Santos celebrates their EP release at Rain Dogs with support from Ghostwitch and Jackie Stranger on Saturday.
Jazz
The Jazz Jam hosted by Ulysses Owens Jr. – Sunday, August 4
Wildcrafters | Riverside
Week 3 (of 3) of the popular Jazz Jam series, hosted by Duval-bred, Grammy-winning drummer Ulysses Owens Jr., is held at Wildcrafters on Sunday.