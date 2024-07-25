8 Concerts to See this Week in Jacksonville

Dylan LeBlanc, Chief Keef, Switchfoot, Slightly Stoopid and more

Singer and guitarist Dylan LeBlanc plays the Bier Hall at Intuition this week | Courtesy of the artist

Our weekly Go concert recommendations are updated every week. For a comprehensive list of this week’s concerts, go to our live music calendar page.

Indie/Folk

Dylan LeBlanc – Tuesday, July 30

Intuition Ale Works | Downtown Jacksonville

Louisiana-bred alt/indie singer-songwriter and guitarist Dylan LeBlanc performs at the Bier Hall inside Intuition Ale Works on Tuesday.

Hip Hop

Chief Keef – Wednesday, July 31

Daily’s Place | Downtown Jacksonville

Southside Chicago mixtape king Chief Keef performs at Daily’s Place with Lil Gnar & the Glo Boys on Wednesday.

Jazz

Joshua Bowlus Quintet – Wednesday, July 31

Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach

Duval pianist Joshua Bowlus brings an ensemble of Jax and NYC based musicians – Ulysses Owens Jr. (drums), Benny Bennack (trumpet), Altin Sencalar (trombone), Thomas Milovac (bass) – to the Blue Jay Listening Room on Wednesday.

Reggae

Dirty Heads & Slightly Stoopid – Thursday, August 1

Daily’s Place | Downtown Jacksonville

Southern California reggae-rock-fusion acts Dirty Heads and Slightly Stoopid perform at Daily’s Place on Thursday.

Jazz

Altin Sencalar – Friday, August 2

Friday Musicale | Riverside

Accomplished jazz trombonist Altin Sencalar performs (for the second time this week) at Friday Musicale on Friday.

Alternative Rock

Switchfoot – Saturday, August 3

The Amp | St. Augustine

San Diego alternative rockers Switchfoot plays the St. Augustine Amphitheatre with singer-songwriter Matt Nathanson and rockers Blue October on Saturday.

Roots/Rock

Deadman De Los Santos – Saturday, August 3

Rain Dogs | Five Points

Local roots-rock act Deadman De Los Santos celebrates their EP release at Rain Dogs with support from Ghostwitch and Jackie Stranger on Saturday.

Jazz

The Jazz Jam hosted by Ulysses Owens Jr. – Sunday, August 4

Wildcrafters | Riverside

Week 3 (of 3) of the popular Jazz Jam series, hosted by Duval-bred, Grammy-winning drummer Ulysses Owens Jr., is held at Wildcrafters on Sunday.

