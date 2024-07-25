8 Concerts to See this Week in Jacksonville

Dylan LeBlanc, Chief Keef, Switchfoot, Slightly Stoopid and more

By JME Staff
Image
Singer and guitarist Dylan LeBlanc plays the Bier Hall at Intuition this week | Courtesy of the artist

For a comprehensive list of this week's concerts, go to our live music calendar page.

Indie/Folk

Dylan LeBlanc – Tuesday, July 30

Intuition Ale Works | Downtown Jacksonville

Louisiana-bred alt/indie singer-songwriter and guitarist Dylan LeBlanc performs at the Bier Hall inside Intuition Ale Works on Tuesday. 

More

Hip Hop

Chief Keef – Wednesday, July 31

Daily’s Place | Downtown Jacksonville 

Southside Chicago mixtape king Chief Keef performs at Daily’s Place with Lil Gnar & the Glo Boys on Wednesday.

More

Jazz 

Joshua Bowlus Quintet – Wednesday, July 31

Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach 

Duval pianist Joshua Bowlus brings an ensemble of Jax and NYC based musicians – Ulysses Owens Jr. (drums), Benny Bennack (trumpet), Altin Sencalar (trombone), Thomas Milovac (bass) – to the Blue Jay Listening Room on Wednesday. 

More

Reggae 

Dirty Heads & Slightly Stoopid – Thursday, August 1

Daily’s Place | Downtown Jacksonville

Southern California reggae-rock-fusion acts Dirty Heads and Slightly Stoopid perform at Daily’s Place on Thursday. 

More

Jazz 

Altin Sencalar – Friday, August 2

Friday Musicale | Riverside 

Accomplished jazz trombonist Altin Sencalar performs (for the second time this week) at Friday Musicale on Friday. 

More

Alternative Rock 

Switchfoot – Saturday, August 3 

The Amp | St. Augustine

San Diego alternative rockers Switchfoot plays the St. Augustine Amphitheatre with singer-songwriter Matt Nathanson and rockers Blue October on Saturday. 

More

Roots/Rock 

Deadman De Los Santos – Saturday, August 3

Rain Dogs | Five Points

Local roots-rock act Deadman De Los Santos celebrates their EP release at Rain Dogs with support from Ghostwitch and Jackie Stranger on Saturday. 

More

Jazz 

The Jazz Jam hosted by Ulysses Owens Jr. – Sunday, August 4

Wildcrafters | Riverside 

Week 3 (of 3) of the popular Jazz Jam series, hosted by Duval-bred, Grammy-winning drummer Ulysses Owens Jr., is held at Wildcrafters on Sunday. 

More  

