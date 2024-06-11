Soccer Mommy Finds Beauty in Grief on New Single, “Lost”

By Scott Russell
Image
Nashville indie-rock singer-songwriter Sophie Allison, who performs and records as Soccer Mommy, is back with her first new single since 2022 | Courtesy of the artist

Nashville indie-rock singer-songwriter Sophie Allison, who performs and records as Soccer Mommy, is back with her first new single since the 2022 release of her acclaimed third album Sometimes, Forever

“Lost” shares its title with The Lost Shows, Allison’s recent run of sold-out, intimate solo performances in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and Nashville, where she has been live-debuting new material. This is the first of those new songs to see an official release, along with a lyric video (shot by Anna Pollack).

Like so many Soccer Mommy songs before it, “Lost” is equal parts beautiful and heartbreaking. It reads as a remembrance of Allison’s mother, whose terminal illness she wrote about with such unflinching candor on 2020’s color theory. “I’ve got a way / Of keeping her with me where I go / But how she feels I’ll never know / It’s lost to me,” Allison grieves over a lone acoustic guitar, atmospheric synths and uplifting strings (!), tracing the ineffable boundary between here and gone, life and death. “Lost in a way that don’t make sense / Lost in a way that never ends / If I had another chance / I’d give her this,” Allison continues, her longing to communicate all that her mother meant to her shining through in one last chorus.

“‘Lost’ feels like something new and something old at the same time,” Allison says of the song. “It’s a song that’s full of reflection and I wanted its production to really capture that feeling. I’m happy to have a chance to play it at these more intimate solo shows, because I think it really shines in that setting.”

With “Lost” and her solo shows, “Allison returns to her roots,” a press release points out, teasing, “with more to come soon.” In the meantime, you can listen to “Lost” here and find Soccer Mommy’s complete tour slate down below.

Soccer Mommy Tour Dates:

June 28 – Southampton, UK – Papillon

June 29 – Pilton, England – Glastonbury Festival

June 30 – Manchester, UK – Outbreak Fest

July 2 – Edinburgh, UK – Summerhall – Dissection Room

July 3 – Newcastle upon Tyne, UK – Wylam Brewery

July 4 – Norwich, UK – Norwich Arts Centre

July 5 – Cambridge, UK – Junction 2

July 7 – Rotselaar, Belgium – Rock Werchter

July 8 – Utrecht, Netherlands – Ekko

July 10 – Madrid, Spain – Mad Cool Festival

July 28 – Portland, OR – Project Pabst

August 10 – Beech Mountain, NC – Beech Mountain Ski Resort ^

September 29 – Washington, DC – All Things Go Festival

(^ – supporting Sylvan Esso)

